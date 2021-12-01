Ctomorrow Platform (CTP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ctomorrow Platform (CTP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ctomorrow Platform (CTP) Information CTomorrow's Smart Data Factory, where AI skin scanning meets personalized cosmetic solutions and earning rewards with our S2E (Scan to Earn) system a variation of M2E (Move to Earn). Join us to revolutionize skincare with AI precision and integrated $CTP rewards. Experience the future with Tomorrow's Smart Data Factory - where every scan brings you closer to your best skin. Official Website: https://ctomorrow.io Whitepaper: https://ctomorrow.io/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/CTomorrow-White-Paper-v1.1.0_Web_Version.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xb850CAC12Ab85d4400db61ac78DC5Fc2418b6868

Ctomorrow Platform (CTP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ctomorrow Platform (CTP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.21M $ 3.21M $ 3.21M Total Supply: $ 9.00B $ 9.00B $ 9.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.63B $ 1.63B $ 1.63B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.73M $ 17.73M $ 17.73M All-Time High: $ 0.0117 $ 0.0117 $ 0.0117 All-Time Low: $ 0.000632357997106018 $ 0.000632357997106018 $ 0.000632357997106018 Current Price: $ 0.00197 $ 0.00197 $ 0.00197 Learn more about Ctomorrow Platform (CTP) price

Ctomorrow Platform (CTP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ctomorrow Platform (CTP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CTP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

