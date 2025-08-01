More About CTXC

CTXC Live Price Data & Information

Cortex (CTXC) is currently trading at 0.07517 USD with a market cap of 17.39M USD. CTXC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Cortex Key Market Performance:

$ 68.35K USD
24-hour trading volume
+2.41%
Cortex 24-hour price change
231.38M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CTXC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CTXC price information.

CTXC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Cortex for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.001769+2.41%
30 Days$ +0.00943+14.34%
60 Days$ -0.00849-10.15%
90 Days$ -0.0066-8.08%
Cortex Price Change Today

Today, CTXC recorded a change of $ +0.001769 (+2.41%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cortex 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00943 (+14.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cortex 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CTXC saw a change of $ -0.00849 (-10.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cortex 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0066 (-8.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CTXC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Cortex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.07277
$ 0.07277$ 0.07277

$ 0.07765
$ 0.07765$ 0.07765

$ 1.4
$ 1.4$ 1.4

+0.02%

+2.41%

+1.55%

CTXC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 17.39M
$ 17.39M$ 17.39M

$ 68.35K
$ 68.35K$ 68.35K

231.38M
231.38M 231.38M

What is Cortex (CTXC)

Cortex Blockchain is an open source public blockchain that seeks to solve one of the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today - on-chain AI execution. Cortex Virtual Machine (CVM) is a framework that allows efficient machine learning inference on the Cortex blockchain. It enables the integration of machine learning models into smart contracts and dApps.

Cortex is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Cortex investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CTXC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Cortex on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Cortex buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cortex Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cortex, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CTXC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Cortex price prediction page.

Cortex Price History

Tracing CTXC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CTXC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Cortex price history page.

Cortex (CTXC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cortex (CTXC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CTXC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Cortex (CTXC)

Looking for how to buy Cortex? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Cortex on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CTXC to Local Currencies

1 CTXC to VND
1,978.09855
1 CTXC to AUD
A$0.1165135
1 CTXC to GBP
0.0563775
1 CTXC to EUR
0.0653979
1 CTXC to USD
$0.07517
1 CTXC to MYR
RM0.3202242
1 CTXC to TRY
3.0571639
1 CTXC to JPY
¥11.2755
1 CTXC to ARS
ARS$103.1136958
1 CTXC to RUB
6.096287
1 CTXC to INR
6.5758716
1 CTXC to IDR
Rp1,232.2948848
1 CTXC to KRW
104.6930175
1 CTXC to PHP
4.3718872
1 CTXC to EGP
￡E.3.6502552
1 CTXC to BRL
R$0.420952
1 CTXC to CAD
C$0.1037346
1 CTXC to BDT
9.1842706
1 CTXC to NGN
115.1145863
1 CTXC to UAH
3.1338373
1 CTXC to VES
Bs9.24591
1 CTXC to CLP
$72.9149
1 CTXC to PKR
Rs21.3121984
1 CTXC to KZT
40.8751909
1 CTXC to THB
฿2.4603141
1 CTXC to TWD
NT$2.2483347
1 CTXC to AED
د.إ0.2758739
1 CTXC to CHF
Fr0.0608877
1 CTXC to HKD
HK$0.5893328
1 CTXC to MAD
.د.م0.6855504
1 CTXC to MXN
$1.4184579
1 CTXC to PLN
0.2811358
1 CTXC to RON
лв0.3337548
1 CTXC to SEK
kr0.7351626
1 CTXC to BGN
лв0.1285407
1 CTXC to HUF
Ft26.3200238
1 CTXC to CZK
1.6176584
1 CTXC to KWD
د.ك0.02300202
1 CTXC to ILS
0.2548263

Cortex Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cortex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cortex Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cortex

