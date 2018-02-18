Cortex (CTXC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cortex (CTXC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cortex (CTXC) Information Cortex Blockchain is an open source public blockchain that seeks to solve one of the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today - on-chain AI execution. Cortex Virtual Machine (CVM) is a framework that allows efficient machine learning inference on the Cortex blockchain. It enables the integration of machine learning models into smart contracts and dApps. Official Website: http://www.cortexlabs.ai/ Whitepaper: https://cortexlabs.ai/cortex_2_0_whitepaper_en Block Explorer: https://cerebro.cortexlabs.ai/

Cortex (CTXC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cortex (CTXC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.25M Total Supply: $ 299.79M Circulating Supply: $ 231.41M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.35M All-Time High: $ 1.4 All-Time Low: $ 0.0341331368292 Current Price: $ 0.07454

Cortex (CTXC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cortex (CTXC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CTXC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTXC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

