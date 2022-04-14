Chris World Asset (CWA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chris World Asset (CWA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chris World Asset (CWA) Information The CWA project is revolutionizing the leisure industry by combining cutting-edge technologies. It leverages the security and transparency of blockchain to address privacy concerns in golf booking, screengolf, resort and accommodation booking services. Official Website: https://chrisworldasset.com/ Block Explorer: https://optimistic.etherscan.io/token/0x34c0431c98cd37f8359f4445477619a815cb36bd Buy CWA Now!

Chris World Asset (CWA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chris World Asset (CWA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 600.00M $ 600.00M $ 600.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.60M $ 3.60M $ 3.60M All-Time High: $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 All-Time Low: $ 0.002007648644318652 $ 0.002007648644318652 $ 0.002007648644318652 Current Price: $ 0.005995 $ 0.005995 $ 0.005995 Learn more about Chris World Asset (CWA) price

Chris World Asset (CWA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chris World Asset (CWA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CWA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CWA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CWA's tokenomics, explore CWA token's live price!

