More About CXT

CXT Price Info

CXT Official Website

CXT Tokenomics

CXT Price Forecast

CXT History

CXT Buying Guide

CXT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CXT Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Covalent X Token Logo

Covalent X Token Price(CXT)

Covalent X Token (CXT) Live Price Chart

$0.02754
$0.02754$0.02754
-3.43%1D
USD

CXT Live Price Data & Information

Covalent X Token (CXT) is currently trading at 0.02754 USD with a market cap of 26.90M USD. CXT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Covalent X Token Key Market Performance:

$ 61.31K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.43%
Covalent X Token 24-hour price change
976.89M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CXT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CXT price information.

CXT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Covalent X Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0009782-3.42%
30 Days$ +0.00388+16.39%
60 Days$ -0.00446-13.94%
90 Days$ -0.00525-16.02%
Covalent X Token Price Change Today

Today, CXT recorded a change of $ -0.0009782 (-3.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Covalent X Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00388 (+16.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Covalent X Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CXT saw a change of $ -0.00446 (-13.94%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Covalent X Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00525 (-16.02%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CXT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Covalent X Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02731
$ 0.02731$ 0.02731

$ 0.03378
$ 0.03378$ 0.03378

$ 0.186
$ 0.186$ 0.186

-1.08%

-3.42%

-2.52%

CXT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 26.90M
$ 26.90M$ 26.90M

$ 61.31K
$ 61.31K$ 61.31K

976.89M
976.89M 976.89M

What is Covalent X Token (CXT)

Covalent X Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Covalent X Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CXT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Covalent X Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Covalent X Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Covalent X Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Covalent X Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CXT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Covalent X Token price prediction page.

Covalent X Token Price History

Tracing CXT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CXT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Covalent X Token price history page.

Covalent X Token (CXT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Covalent X Token (CXT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CXT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Covalent X Token (CXT)

Looking for how to buy Covalent X Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Covalent X Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CXT to Local Currencies

1 CXT to VND
724.7151
1 CXT to AUD
A$0.042687
1 CXT to GBP
0.020655
1 CXT to EUR
0.0239598
1 CXT to USD
$0.02754
1 CXT to MYR
RM0.1173204
1 CXT to TRY
1.1200518
1 CXT to JPY
¥4.131
1 CXT to ARS
ARS$37.7777196
1 CXT to RUB
2.233494
1 CXT to INR
2.4091992
1 CXT to IDR
Rp451.4753376
1 CXT to KRW
38.356335
1 CXT to PHP
1.6017264
1 CXT to EGP
￡E.1.3373424
1 CXT to BRL
R$0.154224
1 CXT to CAD
C$0.0380052
1 CXT to BDT
3.3648372
1 CXT to NGN
42.1744806
1 CXT to UAH
1.1481426
1 CXT to VES
Bs3.38742
1 CXT to CLP
$26.7138
1 CXT to PKR
Rs7.8081408
1 CXT to KZT
14.9754258
1 CXT to THB
฿0.9013842
1 CXT to TWD
NT$0.8237214
1 CXT to AED
د.إ0.1010718
1 CXT to CHF
Fr0.0223074
1 CXT to HKD
HK$0.2159136
1 CXT to MAD
.د.م0.2511648
1 CXT to MXN
$0.5196798
1 CXT to PLN
0.1029996
1 CXT to RON
лв0.1222776
1 CXT to SEK
kr0.2693412
1 CXT to BGN
лв0.0470934
1 CXT to HUF
Ft9.6428556
1 CXT to CZK
0.5926608
1 CXT to KWD
د.ك0.00842724
1 CXT to ILS
0.0933606

Covalent X Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Covalent X Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Covalent X Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Covalent X Token

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

CXT
CXT
USD
USD

1 CXT = 0.02754 USD

Trade

CXTUSDT
$0.02754
$0.02754$0.02754
+0.18%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee