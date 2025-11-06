What is Cypher (CYPR)

Cypher Protocol is a protocol for brands to interact with spenders in offering spend rewards for Cypher Crypto Card globally. This will the future of airline miles and credit card points. Cypher is a global on-chain bank account. Cypher Protocol is a protocol for brands to interact with spenders in offering spend rewards for Cypher Crypto Card globally. This will the future of airline miles and credit card points. Cypher is a global on-chain bank account.

Cypher Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Cypher (CYPR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Cypher (CYPR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Cypher.

Cypher (CYPR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cypher (CYPR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CYPR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Cypher (CYPR)

Looking for how to buy Cypher? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Cypher on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cypher How much is Cypher (CYPR) worth today? The live CYPR price in USD is 0.0526 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CYPR to USD price? $ 0.0526 . Check out The current price of CYPR to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Cypher? The market cap for CYPR is $ 4.99M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CYPR? The circulating supply of CYPR is 94.83M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CYPR? CYPR achieved an ATH price of 0.4680578929249782 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CYPR? CYPR saw an ATL price of 0.028705042947441254 USD . What is the trading volume of CYPR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CYPR is $ 430.91K USD . Will CYPR go higher this year? CYPR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CYPR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Cypher (CYPR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

