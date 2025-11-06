ExchangeDEX+
The live Cypher price today is 0.0526 USD. Track real-time CYPR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CYPR price trend easily at MEXC now.

Cypher Price(CYPR)

$0.05267
+39.44%1D
USD
Cypher (CYPR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:37:55 (UTC+8)

Cypher (CYPR) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.03624
24H Low
24H High

-1.63%

+39.44%

+1.03%

+1.03%

Cypher (CYPR) real-time price is $ 0.0526. Over the past 24 hours, CYPR traded between a low of $ 0.03624 and a high of $ 0.064, showing active market volatility. CYPR's all-time high price is $ 0.4680578929249782, while its all-time low price is $ 0.028705042947441254.

In terms of short-term performance, CYPR has changed by -1.63% over the past hour, +39.44% over 24 hours, and +1.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cypher (CYPR) Market Information

No.1393

9.48%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Cypher is $ 4.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 430.91K. The circulating supply of CYPR is 94.83M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.60M.

Cypher (CYPR) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Cypher for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0148975+39.44%
30 Days$ -0.1181-69.19%
60 Days$ -0.0474-47.40%
90 Days$ -0.0474-47.40%
Cypher Price Change Today

Today, CYPR recorded a change of $ +0.0148975 (+39.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cypher 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.1181 (-69.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cypher 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CYPR saw a change of $ -0.0474 (-47.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cypher 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0474 (-47.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Cypher (CYPR)?

Check out the Cypher Price History page now.

What is Cypher (CYPR)

Cypher Protocol is a protocol for brands to interact with spenders in offering spend rewards for Cypher Crypto Card globally. This will the future of airline miles and credit card points. Cypher is a global on-chain bank account.

Cypher is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Cypher investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CYPR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Cypher on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Cypher buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cypher Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Cypher (CYPR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Cypher (CYPR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Cypher.

Check the Cypher price prediction now!

Cypher (CYPR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cypher (CYPR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CYPR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Cypher (CYPR)

Looking for how to buy Cypher? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Cypher on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Cypher Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cypher, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cypher Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cypher

How much is Cypher (CYPR) worth today?
The live CYPR price in USD is 0.0526 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CYPR to USD price?
The current price of CYPR to USD is $ 0.0526. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Cypher?
The market cap for CYPR is $ 4.99M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CYPR?
The circulating supply of CYPR is 94.83M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CYPR?
CYPR achieved an ATH price of 0.4680578929249782 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CYPR?
CYPR saw an ATL price of 0.028705042947441254 USD.
What is the trading volume of CYPR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CYPR is $ 430.91K USD.
Will CYPR go higher this year?
CYPR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CYPR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

