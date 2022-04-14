Constellation (DAG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Constellation (DAG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Constellation (DAG) Information Constellation (DAG) is a protocol that uses a directed acyclic graph architecture to achieve a consensus that is, in theory, is capable of infinite scalability. With the DAG protocol and custom state channels, Constellation is driving the evolution of smart contracts by allowing data sources to be integrated into distributed ledger technology (DLT). Official Website: https://www.constellationnetwork.io Block Explorer: https://mainnet.dagexplorer.io/ Buy DAG Now!

Constellation (DAG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Constellation (DAG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 103.07M $ 103.07M $ 103.07M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 2.87B $ 2.87B $ 2.87B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0979 $ 0.0979 $ 0.0979 All-Time Low: $ 0.000896775299386 $ 0.000896775299386 $ 0.000896775299386 Current Price: $ 0.03587 $ 0.03587 $ 0.03587 Learn more about Constellation (DAG) price

Constellation (DAG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Constellation (DAG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DAG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DAG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DAG's tokenomics, explore DAG token's live price!

