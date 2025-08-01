What is DAI (DAI)

Dai is a Ethereum ERC20 token from MakerDAO project. MakerDAO (MKR) Maker is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token — the Dai. Dai is a cryptocurrency that automatically reacts to emergent market conditions in order to stabilize its value against the major world currencies. Dai is created by the Dai Stablecoin System, a decentralized platform that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

DAI (DAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DAI (DAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

DAI to Local Currencies

1 DAI to VND ₫ 26,320.263 1 DAI to AUD A$ 1.55031 1 DAI to GBP ￡ 0.75015 1 DAI to EUR € 0.870174 1 DAI to USD $ 1.0002 1 DAI to MYR RM 4.260852 1 DAI to TRY ₺ 40.678134 1 DAI to JPY ¥ 150.03 1 DAI to ARS ARS$ 1,372.014348 1 DAI to RUB ₽ 81.11622 1 DAI to INR ₹ 87.497496 1 DAI to IDR Rp 16,396.718688 1 DAI to KRW ₩ 1,393.02855 1 DAI to PHP ₱ 58.171632 1 DAI to EGP ￡E. 48.569712 1 DAI to BRL R$ 5.60112 1 DAI to CAD C$ 1.380276 1 DAI to BDT ৳ 122.204436 1 DAI to NGN ₦ 1,531.696278 1 DAI to UAH ₴ 41.698338 1 DAI to VES Bs 123.0246 1 DAI to CLP $ 970.194 1 DAI to PKR Rs 283.576704 1 DAI to KZT ₸ 543.878754 1 DAI to THB ฿ 32.736546 1 DAI to TWD NT$ 29.915982 1 DAI to AED د.إ 3.670734 1 DAI to CHF Fr 0.810162 1 DAI to HKD HK$ 7.841568 1 DAI to MAD .د.م 9.121824 1 DAI to MXN $ 18.873774 1 DAI to PLN zł 3.740748 1 DAI to RON лв 4.440888 1 DAI to SEK kr 9.781956 1 DAI to BGN лв 1.710342 1 DAI to HUF Ft 350.210028 1 DAI to CZK Kč 21.524304 1 DAI to KWD د.ك 0.3060612 1 DAI to ILS ₪ 3.390678

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DAI What is the price of DAI (DAI) today? The live price of DAI (DAI) is 1.0002 USD . What is the market cap of DAI (DAI)? The current market cap of DAI is $ 5.37B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DAI by its real-time market price of 1.0002 USD . What is the circulating supply of DAI (DAI)? The current circulating supply of DAI (DAI) is 5.37B USD . What was the highest price of DAI (DAI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of DAI (DAI) is 1.5 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DAI (DAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of DAI (DAI) is $ 17.64M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

