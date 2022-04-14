DAI (DAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DAI (DAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DAI (DAI) Information Dai is a Ethereum ERC20 token from MakerDAO project. MakerDAO (MKR) Maker is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token — the Dai. Dai is a cryptocurrency that automatically reacts to emergent market conditions in order to stabilize its value against the major world currencies. Dai is created by the Dai Stablecoin System, a decentralized platform that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Official Website: https://makerdao.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/EjmyN6qEC1Tf1JxiG1ae7UTJhUxSwk1TCWNWqxWV4J6o Buy DAI Now!

DAI (DAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DAI (DAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.37B $ 5.37B $ 5.37B Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 5.37B $ 5.37B $ 5.37B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.5 $ 1.5 $ 1.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.8970032280541823 $ 0.8970032280541823 $ 0.8970032280541823 Current Price: $ 1.0001 $ 1.0001 $ 1.0001 Learn more about DAI (DAI) price

DAI (DAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DAI (DAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DAI's tokenomics, explore DAI token's live price!

How to Buy DAI Interested in adding DAI (DAI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy DAI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy DAI on MEXC now!

DAI (DAI) Price History Analyzing the price history of DAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore DAI Price History now!

DAI Price Prediction Want to know where DAI might be heading? Our DAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DAI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!