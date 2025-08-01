More About DAPPX

dAppstore Price(DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) Live Price Chart

$0.0002193
$0.0002193$0.0002193
+32.02%1D
USD

DAPPX Live Price Data & Information

dAppstore (DAPPX) is currently trading at 0.0002193 USD with a market cap of 147.66K USD. DAPPX to USD price is updated in real-time.

dAppstore Key Market Performance:

$ 1.56K USD
24-hour trading volume
+32.02%
dAppstore 24-hour price change
673.33M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DAPPX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DAPPX price information.

DAPPX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of dAppstore for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000053189+32.02%
30 Days$ -0.0006076-73.48%
60 Days$ -0.0006607-75.08%
90 Days$ -0.0009737-81.62%
dAppstore Price Change Today

Today, DAPPX recorded a change of $ +0.000053189 (+32.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

dAppstore 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0006076 (-73.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.

dAppstore 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DAPPX saw a change of $ -0.0006607 (-75.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

dAppstore 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0009737 (-81.62%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DAPPX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of dAppstore: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0001333
$ 0.0001333$ 0.0001333

$ 0.000285
$ 0.000285$ 0.000285

$ 0.030222
$ 0.030222$ 0.030222

+15.72%

+32.02%

-56.92%

DAPPX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 147.66K
$ 147.66K$ 147.66K

$ 1.56K
$ 1.56K$ 1.56K

673.33M
673.33M 673.33M

What is dAppstore (DAPPX)

DAPPX is a stand-alone Steam-like application that supports the development, publishing, and monetization of play-to-earn games. It is a game launcher for AAA-rated, play-to-earn (P2E) games and blockchain applications and is one of the most convenient, user-friendly, and ultimate dApp playstores on the market.

dAppstore is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your dAppstore investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DAPPX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about dAppstore on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your dAppstore buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

dAppstore Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as dAppstore, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DAPPX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our dAppstore price prediction page.

dAppstore Price History

Tracing DAPPX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DAPPX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our dAppstore price history page.

dAppstore (DAPPX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of dAppstore (DAPPX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DAPPX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy dAppstore (DAPPX)

Looking for how to buy dAppstore? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase dAppstore on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DAPPX to Local Currencies

1 DAPPX to VND
5.7708795
1 DAPPX to AUD
A$0.000339915
1 DAPPX to GBP
0.000164475
1 DAPPX to EUR
0.000190791
1 DAPPX to USD
$0.0002193
1 DAPPX to MYR
RM0.000934218
1 DAPPX to TRY
0.00890358
1 DAPPX to JPY
¥0.032895
1 DAPPX to ARS
ARS$0.300822582
1 DAPPX to RUB
0.01778523
1 DAPPX to INR
0.019177785
1 DAPPX to IDR
Rp3.595081392
1 DAPPX to KRW
0.30585771
1 DAPPX to PHP
0.012758874
1 DAPPX to EGP
￡E.0.010649208
1 DAPPX to BRL
R$0.00122808
1 DAPPX to CAD
C$0.000302634
1 DAPPX to BDT
0.026794074
1 DAPPX to NGN
0.335833827
1 DAPPX to UAH
0.009142617
1 DAPPX to VES
Bs0.0269739
1 DAPPX to CLP
$0.2131596
1 DAPPX to PKR
Rs0.062123304
1 DAPPX to KZT
0.119248761
1 DAPPX to THB
฿0.007188654
1 DAPPX to TWD
NT$0.006561456
1 DAPPX to AED
د.إ0.000804831
1 DAPPX to CHF
Fr0.000177633
1 DAPPX to HKD
HK$0.001719312
1 DAPPX to MAD
.د.م0.00199563
1 DAPPX to MXN
$0.004135998
1 DAPPX to PLN
0.000820182
1 DAPPX to RON
лв0.000973692
1 DAPPX to SEK
kr0.002144754
1 DAPPX to BGN
лв0.000375003
1 DAPPX to HUF
Ft0.07686465
1 DAPPX to CZK
0.004723722
1 DAPPX to KWD
د.ك0.0000671058
1 DAPPX to ILS
0.000743427

dAppstore Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of dAppstore, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official dAppstore Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About dAppstore

