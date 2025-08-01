More About DCD

DecideAI (DCD) Live Price Chart

$0.01019
$0.01019$0.01019
-2.01%1D
USD

DCD Live Price Data & Information

DecideAI (DCD) is currently trading at 0.01019 USD with a market cap of 4.98M USD. DCD to USD price is updated in real-time.

DecideAI Key Market Performance:

$ 93.18K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.01%
DecideAI 24-hour price change
488.68M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DCD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DCD price information.

DCD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of DecideAI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000209-2.01%
30 Days$ -0.00023-2.21%
60 Days$ -0.00109-9.67%
90 Days$ -0.00612-37.53%
DecideAI Price Change Today

Today, DCD recorded a change of $ -0.000209 (-2.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DecideAI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00023 (-2.21%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DecideAI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DCD saw a change of $ -0.00109 (-9.67%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DecideAI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00612 (-37.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DCD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of DecideAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01015
$ 0.01015$ 0.01015

$ 0.01079
$ 0.01079$ 0.01079

$ 0.11092
$ 0.11092$ 0.11092

-1.36%

-2.01%

-10.62%

DCD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.98M
$ 4.98M$ 4.98M

$ 93.18K
$ 93.18K$ 93.18K

488.68M
488.68M 488.68M

What is DecideAI (DCD)

DecideAI is a pioneering decentralized ecosystem designed to reshape the landscape of Large Language Models (LLMs) by prioritizing quality, collaboration, and ownership. Our ecosystem comprises three core components: Decide Protocol, a transparent training platform that coordinates both human and artificial intelligence to improve specialized LLMs; Decide ID, a unique verification system ensuring high-quality data contributions; and Decide Cortex, an open-source platform for accessing and sharing pre-trained LLMs and vetted datasets. By leveraging blockchain technology for privacy and transparency, DecideAI democratizes access to AI resources while rewarding contributors, setting a new industry standard for open-source collaboration. Our mission is to build AI infrastructure that not only excels in performance but also protects user privacy and fosters a sustainable, specialized workforce.

DecideAI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DecideAI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DCD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DecideAI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DecideAI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

DecideAI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DecideAI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DCD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DecideAI price prediction page.

DecideAI Price History

Tracing DCD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DCD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DecideAI price history page.

DecideAI (DCD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DecideAI (DCD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DCD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DecideAI (DCD)

Looking for how to buy DecideAI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DecideAI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DCD to Local Currencies

1 DCD to VND
268.14985
1 DCD to AUD
A$0.0157945
1 DCD to GBP
0.0076425
1 DCD to EUR
0.0088653
1 DCD to USD
$0.01019
1 DCD to MYR
RM0.0434094
1 DCD to TRY
0.4144273
1 DCD to JPY
¥1.5285
1 DCD to ARS
ARS$13.9780306
1 DCD to RUB
0.826409
1 DCD to INR
0.8914212
1 DCD to IDR
Rp167.0491536
1 DCD to KRW
14.1921225
1 DCD to PHP
0.5926504
1 DCD to EGP
￡E.0.4948264
1 DCD to BRL
R$0.057064
1 DCD to CAD
C$0.0140622
1 DCD to BDT
1.2450142
1 DCD to NGN
15.6048641
1 DCD to UAH
0.4248211
1 DCD to VES
Bs1.25337
1 DCD to CLP
$9.8843
1 DCD to PKR
Rs2.8890688
1 DCD to KZT
5.5410163
1 DCD to THB
฿0.3335187
1 DCD to TWD
NT$0.3047829
1 DCD to AED
د.إ0.0373973
1 DCD to CHF
Fr0.0082539
1 DCD to HKD
HK$0.0798896
1 DCD to MAD
.د.م0.0929328
1 DCD to MXN
$0.1922853
1 DCD to PLN
0.0381106
1 DCD to RON
лв0.0452436
1 DCD to SEK
kr0.0996582
1 DCD to BGN
лв0.0174249
1 DCD to HUF
Ft3.5679266
1 DCD to CZK
0.2192888
1 DCD to KWD
د.ك0.00311814
1 DCD to ILS
0.0345441

DecideAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DecideAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DecideAI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DecideAI

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

