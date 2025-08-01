What is DecideAI (DCD)

DecideAI is a pioneering decentralized ecosystem designed to reshape the landscape of Large Language Models (LLMs) by prioritizing quality, collaboration, and ownership. Our ecosystem comprises three core components: Decide Protocol, a transparent training platform that coordinates both human and artificial intelligence to improve specialized LLMs; Decide ID, a unique verification system ensuring high-quality data contributions; and Decide Cortex, an open-source platform for accessing and sharing pre-trained LLMs and vetted datasets. By leveraging blockchain technology for privacy and transparency, DecideAI democratizes access to AI resources while rewarding contributors, setting a new industry standard for open-source collaboration. Our mission is to build AI infrastructure that not only excels in performance but also protects user privacy and fosters a sustainable, specialized workforce.

DecideAI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



DecideAI (DCD) Tokenomics

DCD to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DecideAI What is the price of DecideAI (DCD) today? The live price of DecideAI (DCD) is 0.01019 USD . What is the market cap of DecideAI (DCD)? The current market cap of DecideAI is $ 4.98M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DCD by its real-time market price of 0.01019 USD . What is the circulating supply of DecideAI (DCD)? The current circulating supply of DecideAI (DCD) is 488.68M USD . What was the highest price of DecideAI (DCD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of DecideAI (DCD) is 0.11092 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DecideAI (DCD)? The 24-hour trading volume of DecideAI (DCD) is $ 93.18K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

