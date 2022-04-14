DecideAI (DCD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DecideAI (DCD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DecideAI (DCD) Information DecideAI is a pioneering decentralized ecosystem designed to reshape the landscape of Large Language Models (LLMs) by prioritizing quality, collaboration, and ownership. Our ecosystem comprises three core components: Decide Protocol, a transparent training platform that coordinates both human and artificial intelligence to improve specialized LLMs; Decide ID, a unique verification system ensuring high-quality data contributions; and Decide Cortex, an open-source platform for accessing and sharing pre-trained LLMs and vetted datasets. By leveraging blockchain technology for privacy and transparency, DecideAI democratizes access to AI resources while rewarding contributors, setting a new industry standard for open-source collaboration. Our mission is to build AI infrastructure that not only excels in performance but also protects user privacy and fosters a sustainable, specialized workforce. Official Website: https://decideai.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://decideai.gitbook.io/decideai-whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://dashboard.internetcomputer.org/sns/x4kx5-ziaaa-aaaaq-aabeq-cai/transactions Buy DCD Now!

DecideAI (DCD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DecideAI (DCD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.82M $ 4.82M $ 4.82M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 488.68M $ 488.68M $ 488.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.87M $ 9.87M $ 9.87M All-Time High: $ 0.11092 $ 0.11092 $ 0.11092 All-Time Low: $ 0.004780263065190912 $ 0.004780263065190912 $ 0.004780263065190912 Current Price: $ 0.00987 $ 0.00987 $ 0.00987 Learn more about DecideAI (DCD) price

DecideAI (DCD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DecideAI (DCD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DCD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DCD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DCD's tokenomics, explore DCD token's live price!

