DexCheck (DCK) Information DexCheck is revolutionizing crypto trading through its unique, AI-boosted analytics platform. It offers real-time insights into crypto and NFT markets, making blockchain analysis intuitive and accessible even for beginners. By tracking 'smart money' flows and integrating social intelligence, DexCheck equips traders with advanced, easy-to-understand tools for strategic decision-making. Official Website: https://dexcheck.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.dexcheck.ai/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x16faf9daa401aa42506af503aa3d80b871c467a3 Buy DCK Now!

Market Cap: $ 3.92M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 678.22M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.79M
All-Time High: $ 0.2
All-Time Low: $ 0.005063739506692253
Current Price: $ 0.005787

DexCheck (DCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DexCheck (DCK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DCK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DCK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DCK's tokenomics, explore DCK token's live price!

