DCR Live Price Data & Information

Decred (DCR) is currently trading at 16.239 USD with a market cap of 275.00M USD. DCR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Decred Key Market Performance:

$ 227.00K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.98%
Decred 24-hour price change
16.93M USD
Circulating supply

DCR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Decred for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.16062-0.98%
30 Days$ +1.511+10.25%
60 Days$ +0.912+5.95%
90 Days$ +3.476+27.23%
Decred Price Change Today

Today, DCR recorded a change of $ -0.16062 (-0.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Decred 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.511 (+10.25%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Decred 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DCR saw a change of $ +0.912 (+5.95%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Decred 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +3.476 (+27.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DCR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Decred: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 16.097
$ 16.097$ 16.097

$ 16.99
$ 16.99$ 16.99

$ 248.52681
$ 248.52681$ 248.52681

-0.89%

-0.98%

-1.23%

DCR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 275.00M
$ 275.00M$ 275.00M

$ 227.00K
$ 227.00K$ 227.00K

16.93M
16.93M 16.93M

What is Decred (DCR)

Decred is a cryptocurrency, similar to Bitcoin, with a strong focus on community input, open governance and sustainable funding and development. It utilizes a hybrid “proof-of-work” and “proof-of-stake” mining system to ensure that a small group cannot dominate the flow of transactions or make changes to Decred without the input of the community.

Decred is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Decred investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DCR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Decred on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Decred buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Decred Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Decred, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DCR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Decred price prediction page.

Decred Price History

Tracing DCR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DCR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Decred price history page.

Decred (DCR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Decred (DCR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DCR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Decred (DCR)

Looking for how to buy Decred? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Decred on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

