DDMTOWN is the virtual reality of Dongdaemun Market, which is represented by a typical ecosystem of the future world that rapidly crosses the boundaries of regional, national, and virtual worlds by realizing the blockchain-based metaverse, WEB3.0. DDM TOWN is a complex metaverse platform built with Dongdaemun Cooperative, aiming to become a representative landmark of global fashion brands where reality and virtuality become one.By applying AR and VR, DDMTOWN seeks to connect sellers and consumers in the metaverse space and preserve the value of artists' copyrights and ownership through NFTs. In addition, you can purchase various clothes, accessories, NFTs, etc. with DDMT tokens inside the DDM TOWN metaverse.

DDMTOWN (DDMT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DDMTOWN (DDMT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DDMT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DDMTOWN What is the price of DDMTOWN (DDMT) today? The live price of DDMTOWN (DDMT) is 0.10375 USD . What is the market cap of DDMTOWN (DDMT)? The current market cap of DDMTOWN is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DDMT by its real-time market price of 0.10375 USD . What is the circulating supply of DDMTOWN (DDMT)? The current circulating supply of DDMTOWN (DDMT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of DDMTOWN (DDMT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of DDMTOWN (DDMT) is 1.192 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DDMTOWN (DDMT)? The 24-hour trading volume of DDMTOWN (DDMT) is $ 297.34K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

