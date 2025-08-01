More About DEEPSEEK

Global DePIN Chain Logo

Global DePIN Chain Price(DEEPSEEK)

Global DePIN Chain (DEEPSEEK) Live Price Chart

$0.00048
$0.00048$0.00048
-2.24%1D
USD

DEEPSEEK Live Price Data & Information

Global DePIN Chain (DEEPSEEK) is currently trading at 0.00048 USD with a market cap of 379.20K USD. DEEPSEEK to USD price is updated in real-time.

Global DePIN Chain Key Market Performance:

$ 2.31K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.24%
Global DePIN Chain 24-hour price change
790.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DEEPSEEK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEEPSEEK price information.

DEEPSEEK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Global DePIN Chain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000011-2.23%
30 Days$ -0.000015-3.04%
60 Days$ -0.000355-42.52%
90 Days$ -0.000914-65.57%
Global DePIN Chain Price Change Today

Today, DEEPSEEK recorded a change of $ -0.000011 (-2.23%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Global DePIN Chain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000015 (-3.04%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Global DePIN Chain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DEEPSEEK saw a change of $ -0.000355 (-42.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Global DePIN Chain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000914 (-65.57%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DEEPSEEK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Global DePIN Chain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000475
$ 0.000475

$ 0.000503
$ 0.000503

$ 0.033
$ 0.033

-0.83%

-2.23%

-15.50%

DEEPSEEK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 379.20K
$ 379.20K

$ 2.31K
$ 2.31K

790.00M
790.00M

What is Global DePIN Chain (DEEPSEEK)

The first AI ecosystem that distributes revenue streams back to the community. Global DePIN Chain Chrome Extension: download the extension, connect your device and equip an AI Cube. The extension works as a method to collect, package and transact your data. DePIN Chain Marketplace is the hub for data companies to purchase user data. The process compensates users who sell their data. Until now, tech giants have monopolized revenue generated from their users. DePIN Chain redefines the value structure and allows its users to benefit from their browsing.

Global DePIN Chain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Global DePIN Chain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DEEPSEEK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Global DePIN Chain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Global DePIN Chain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Global DePIN Chain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Global DePIN Chain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEEPSEEK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Global DePIN Chain price prediction page.

Global DePIN Chain Price History

Tracing DEEPSEEK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEEPSEEK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Global DePIN Chain price history page.

Global DePIN Chain (DEEPSEEK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Global DePIN Chain (DEEPSEEK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEEPSEEK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Global DePIN Chain (DEEPSEEK)

Looking for how to buy Global DePIN Chain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Global DePIN Chain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DEEPSEEK to Local Currencies

1 DEEPSEEK to VND
12.6312
1 DEEPSEEK to AUD
A$0.000744
1 DEEPSEEK to GBP
0.00036
1 DEEPSEEK to EUR
0.0004176
1 DEEPSEEK to USD
$0.00048
1 DEEPSEEK to MYR
RM0.0020448
1 DEEPSEEK to TRY
0.0195216
1 DEEPSEEK to JPY
¥0.072
1 DEEPSEEK to ARS
ARS$0.6584352
1 DEEPSEEK to RUB
0.038928
1 DEEPSEEK to INR
0.0419904
1 DEEPSEEK to IDR
Rp7.8688512
1 DEEPSEEK to KRW
0.66852
1 DEEPSEEK to PHP
0.0279168
1 DEEPSEEK to EGP
￡E.0.0233088
1 DEEPSEEK to BRL
R$0.002688
1 DEEPSEEK to CAD
C$0.0006624
1 DEEPSEEK to BDT
0.0586464
1 DEEPSEEK to NGN
0.7350672
1 DEEPSEEK to UAH
0.0200112
1 DEEPSEEK to VES
Bs0.05904
1 DEEPSEEK to CLP
$0.4656
1 DEEPSEEK to PKR
Rs0.1360896
1 DEEPSEEK to KZT
0.2610096
1 DEEPSEEK to THB
฿0.0157104
1 DEEPSEEK to TWD
NT$0.0143568
1 DEEPSEEK to AED
د.إ0.0017616
1 DEEPSEEK to CHF
Fr0.0003888
1 DEEPSEEK to HKD
HK$0.0037632
1 DEEPSEEK to MAD
.د.م0.0043776
1 DEEPSEEK to MXN
$0.0090576
1 DEEPSEEK to PLN
0.0017952
1 DEEPSEEK to RON
лв0.0021312
1 DEEPSEEK to SEK
kr0.0046944
1 DEEPSEEK to BGN
лв0.0008208
1 DEEPSEEK to HUF
Ft0.1680672
1 DEEPSEEK to CZK
0.0103296
1 DEEPSEEK to KWD
د.ك0.00014688
1 DEEPSEEK to ILS
0.0016272

Global DePIN Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Global DePIN Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Global DePIN Chain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Global DePIN Chain

Hot News

Disclaimer

