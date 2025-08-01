What is DEF-AI (DEFAI)

DEF-AI is a decentralized AI infrastructure protocol that enables intelligent, real-time computation within the blockchain ecosystem. It connects AI workload requests to a distributed network of GPU-powered compute nodes using on-chain routing and smart contracts. This allows developers to integrate advanced AI capabilities—such as image generation, natural language processing, and data analytics—directly into decentralized applications (dApps).

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DEF-AI What is the price of DEF-AI (DEFAI) today? The live price of DEF-AI (DEFAI) is 0.0001376 USD . What is the market cap of DEF-AI (DEFAI)? The current market cap of DEF-AI is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DEFAI by its real-time market price of 0.0001376 USD . What is the circulating supply of DEF-AI (DEFAI)? The current circulating supply of DEF-AI (DEFAI) is -- USD . What was the highest price of DEF-AI (DEFAI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of DEF-AI (DEFAI) is 0.05699 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DEF-AI (DEFAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of DEF-AI (DEFAI) is $ 54.18 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

