More About DEFAI

DEFAI Price Info

DEFAI Whitepaper

DEFAI Official Website

DEFAI Tokenomics

DEFAI Price Forecast

DEFAI History

DEFAI Buying Guide

DEFAI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

DEFAI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

DEF-AI Logo

DEF-AI Price(DEFAI)

DEF-AI (DEFAI) Live Price Chart

$0.0001376
$0.0001376$0.0001376
-3.97%1D
USD

DEFAI Live Price Data & Information

DEF-AI (DEFAI) is currently trading at 0.0001376 USD with a market cap of -- USD. DEFAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

DEF-AI Key Market Performance:

$ 54.18 USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.97%
DEF-AI 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DEFAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEFAI price information.

DEFAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of DEF-AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000005689-3.96%
30 Days$ -0.0001019-42.55%
60 Days$ -0.0058624-97.71%
90 Days$ -0.0248624-99.45%
DEF-AI Price Change Today

Today, DEFAI recorded a change of $ -0.000005689 (-3.96%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DEF-AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0001019 (-42.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DEF-AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DEFAI saw a change of $ -0.0058624 (-97.71%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DEF-AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0248624 (-99.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DEFAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of DEF-AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0001376
$ 0.0001376$ 0.0001376

$ 0.00023
$ 0.00023$ 0.00023

$ 0.05699
$ 0.05699$ 0.05699

0.00%

-3.96%

-16.61%

DEFAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 54.18
$ 54.18$ 54.18

--
----

What is DEF-AI (DEFAI)

DEF-AI is a decentralized AI infrastructure protocol that enables intelligent, real-time computation within the blockchain ecosystem. It connects AI workload requests to a distributed network of GPU-powered compute nodes using on-chain routing and smart contracts. This allows developers to integrate advanced AI capabilities—such as image generation, natural language processing, and data analytics—directly into decentralized applications (dApps).

DEF-AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DEF-AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DEFAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DEF-AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DEF-AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

DEF-AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DEF-AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEFAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DEF-AI price prediction page.

DEF-AI Price History

Tracing DEFAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEFAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DEF-AI price history page.

DEF-AI (DEFAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DEF-AI (DEFAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEFAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DEF-AI (DEFAI)

Looking for how to buy DEF-AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DEF-AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DEFAI to Local Currencies

1 DEFAI to VND
3.620944
1 DEFAI to AUD
A$0.00021328
1 DEFAI to GBP
0.0001032
1 DEFAI to EUR
0.000119712
1 DEFAI to USD
$0.0001376
1 DEFAI to MYR
RM0.000586176
1 DEFAI to TRY
0.00558656
1 DEFAI to JPY
¥0.02064
1 DEFAI to ARS
ARS$0.188751424
1 DEFAI to RUB
0.01115936
1 DEFAI to INR
0.01203312
1 DEFAI to IDR
Rp2.255737344
1 DEFAI to KRW
0.19191072
1 DEFAI to PHP
0.008005568
1 DEFAI to EGP
￡E.0.006681856
1 DEFAI to BRL
R$0.00077056
1 DEFAI to CAD
C$0.000189888
1 DEFAI to BDT
0.016811968
1 DEFAI to NGN
0.210719264
1 DEFAI to UAH
0.005736544
1 DEFAI to VES
Bs0.0169248
1 DEFAI to CLP
$0.1337472
1 DEFAI to PKR
Rs0.038979328
1 DEFAI to KZT
0.074822752
1 DEFAI to THB
฿0.004510528
1 DEFAI to TWD
NT$0.004116992
1 DEFAI to AED
د.إ0.000504992
1 DEFAI to CHF
Fr0.000111456
1 DEFAI to HKD
HK$0.001078784
1 DEFAI to MAD
.د.م0.00125216
1 DEFAI to MXN
$0.002595136
1 DEFAI to PLN
0.000514624
1 DEFAI to RON
лв0.000610944
1 DEFAI to SEK
kr0.001345728
1 DEFAI to BGN
лв0.000235296
1 DEFAI to HUF
Ft0.0482288
1 DEFAI to CZK
0.002963904
1 DEFAI to KWD
د.ك0.0000421056
1 DEFAI to ILS
0.000466464

DEF-AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DEF-AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DEF-AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DEF-AI

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

DEFAI
DEFAI
USD
USD

1 DEFAI = 0.0001376 USD

Trade

DEFAIUSDT
$0.0001376
$0.0001376$0.0001376
-2.97%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee