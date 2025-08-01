More About DEFI

DEFI Price Info

DEFI Whitepaper

DEFI Official Website

DEFI Tokenomics

DEFI Price Forecast

DEFI History

DEFI Buying Guide

DEFI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

DEFI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

DeFi Logo

DeFi Price(DEFI)

DeFi (DEFI) Live Price Chart

$0.001974
$0.001974$0.001974
-0.95%1D
USD

DEFI Live Price Data & Information

DeFi (DEFI) is currently trading at 0.001972 USD with a market cap of 59.28K USD. DEFI to USD price is updated in real-time.

DeFi Key Market Performance:

$ 113.57K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.95%
DeFi 24-hour price change
30.06M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DEFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEFI price information.

DEFI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of DeFi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00001893-0.95%
30 Days$ -0.000247-11.14%
60 Days$ +0.000741+60.19%
90 Days$ -0.00015-7.07%
DeFi Price Change Today

Today, DEFI recorded a change of $ -0.00001893 (-0.95%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DeFi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000247 (-11.14%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DeFi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DEFI saw a change of $ +0.000741 (+60.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DeFi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00015 (-7.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DEFI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of DeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001939
$ 0.001939$ 0.001939

$ 0.002294
$ 0.002294$ 0.002294

$ 1.077
$ 1.077$ 1.077

-1.45%

-0.95%

-9.34%

DEFI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 59.28K
$ 59.28K$ 59.28K

$ 113.57K
$ 113.57K$ 113.57K

30.06M
30.06M 30.06M

What is DeFi (DEFI)

De.Fi is the Web3 SocialFi & Antivirus. By bringing accessibility and gamification along with cutting edge risk mitigation technology, De.Fi is onboarding the next 100 million investors unlocking previously latent opportunity.

DeFi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DeFi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DEFI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DeFi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DeFi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

DeFi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DeFi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DeFi price prediction page.

DeFi Price History

Tracing DEFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DeFi price history page.

DeFi (DEFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DeFi (DEFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DeFi (DEFI)

Looking for how to buy DeFi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DeFi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DEFI to Local Currencies

1 DEFI to VND
51.89318
1 DEFI to AUD
A$0.0030566
1 DEFI to GBP
0.001479
1 DEFI to EUR
0.00171564
1 DEFI to USD
$0.001972
1 DEFI to MYR
RM0.00840072
1 DEFI to TRY
0.0800632
1 DEFI to JPY
¥0.2958
1 DEFI to ARS
ARS$2.70507128
1 DEFI to RUB
0.1599292
1 DEFI to INR
0.1724514
1 DEFI to IDR
Rp32.32786368
1 DEFI to KRW
2.7503484
1 DEFI to PHP
0.11473096
1 DEFI to EGP
￡E.0.09576032
1 DEFI to BRL
R$0.0110432
1 DEFI to CAD
C$0.00272136
1 DEFI to BDT
0.24093896
1 DEFI to NGN
3.01990108
1 DEFI to UAH
0.08221268
1 DEFI to VES
Bs0.242556
1 DEFI to CLP
$1.916784
1 DEFI to PKR
Rs0.55862816
1 DEFI to KZT
1.07231444
1 DEFI to THB
฿0.06464216
1 DEFI to TWD
NT$0.05900224
1 DEFI to AED
د.إ0.00723724
1 DEFI to CHF
Fr0.00159732
1 DEFI to HKD
HK$0.01546048
1 DEFI to MAD
.د.م0.0179452
1 DEFI to MXN
$0.03719192
1 DEFI to PLN
0.00737528
1 DEFI to RON
лв0.00875568
1 DEFI to SEK
kr0.01928616
1 DEFI to BGN
лв0.00337212
1 DEFI to HUF
Ft0.691186
1 DEFI to CZK
0.04247688
1 DEFI to KWD
د.ك0.000603432
1 DEFI to ILS
0.00668508

DeFi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DeFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DeFi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DeFi

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

DEFI
DEFI
USD
USD

1 DEFI = 0.001972 USD

Trade

DEFIUSDT
$0.001972
$0.001972$0.001972
-5.88%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee