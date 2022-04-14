DeFi Agents AI (DEFIAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DeFi Agents AI (DEFIAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DeFi Agents AI (DEFIAI) Information Launched in December 2024, DeFi Agents AI is a crypto trading assistant powered by artificial intelligence. The project focuses on providing traders with tools for market analysis, automated trading, and strategy optimization. Developed by a global team of experts with extensive experience in AI, trading, and blockchain, the platform aims to simplify trading processes while maximizing efficiency and profitability. The $DEFAI token is the native utility token of the DeFi Agents AI platform. It is used to unlock premium features, including advanced AI trading bots, staking rewards, and access to personalized trading strategies. Official Website: https://defiagents.ai/ Whitepaper: https://aidefiagents.gitbook.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xb3621cd34803Cf7065Dcb0D5BfB0f56C1834a063

DeFi Agents AI (DEFIAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeFi Agents AI (DEFIAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.017749 $ 0.017749 $ 0.017749 All-Time Low: $ 0.00009841384470725 $ 0.00009841384470725 $ 0.00009841384470725 Current Price: $ 0.00011842 $ 0.00011842 $ 0.00011842

DeFi Agents AI (DEFIAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeFi Agents AI (DEFIAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEFIAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEFIAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEFIAI's tokenomics, explore DEFIAI token's live price!

