More About DEFX

DEFX Price Info

DEFX Whitepaper

DEFX Official Website

DEFX Tokenomics

DEFX Price Forecast

DEFX History

DEFX Buying Guide

DEFX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

DEFX Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

DeFinity Markets Logo

DeFinity Markets Price(DEFX)

DeFinity Markets (DEFX) Live Price Chart

$0.03203
$0.03203$0.03203
-6.72%1D
USD

DEFX Live Price Data & Information

DeFinity Markets (DEFX) is currently trading at 0.03203 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. DEFX to USD price is updated in real-time.

DeFinity Markets Key Market Performance:

$ 3.50K USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.72%
DeFinity Markets 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DEFX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEFX price information.

DEFX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of DeFinity Markets for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0023075-6.72%
30 Days$ +0.00408+14.59%
60 Days$ -0.01468-31.43%
90 Days$ +0.00513+19.07%
DeFinity Markets Price Change Today

Today, DEFX recorded a change of $ -0.0023075 (-6.72%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DeFinity Markets 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00408 (+14.59%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DeFinity Markets 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DEFX saw a change of $ -0.01468 (-31.43%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DeFinity Markets 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00513 (+19.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DEFX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of DeFinity Markets: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03188
$ 0.03188$ 0.03188

$ 0.03601
$ 0.03601$ 0.03601

$ 0.075
$ 0.075$ 0.075

-3.33%

-6.72%

-8.02%

DEFX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 3.50K
$ 3.50K$ 3.50K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is DeFinity Markets (DEFX)

A New Era of Electronic Trading Bridging the gap between TradFi and Digital Assets. DeFinity Markets is a groundbreaking institutional digital asset business that ushers in a new era of electronic trading in the digital asset landscape.

DeFinity Markets is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DeFinity Markets investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DEFX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DeFinity Markets on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DeFinity Markets buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

DeFinity Markets Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DeFinity Markets, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEFX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DeFinity Markets price prediction page.

DeFinity Markets Price History

Tracing DEFX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEFX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DeFinity Markets price history page.

DeFinity Markets (DEFX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DeFinity Markets (DEFX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEFX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DeFinity Markets (DEFX)

Looking for how to buy DeFinity Markets? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DeFinity Markets on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DEFX to Local Currencies

1 DEFX to VND
842.86945
1 DEFX to AUD
A$0.0496465
1 DEFX to GBP
0.0240225
1 DEFX to EUR
0.0278661
1 DEFX to USD
$0.03203
1 DEFX to MYR
RM0.1364478
1 DEFX to TRY
1.300418
1 DEFX to JPY
¥4.8045
1 DEFX to ARS
ARS$43.9368322
1 DEFX to RUB
2.597633
1 DEFX to INR
2.8010235
1 DEFX to IDR
Rp525.0818832
1 DEFX to KRW
44.672241
1 DEFX to PHP
1.8635054
1 DEFX to EGP
￡E.1.5553768
1 DEFX to BRL
R$0.179368
1 DEFX to CAD
C$0.0442014
1 DEFX to BDT
3.9134254
1 DEFX to NGN
49.0504217
1 DEFX to UAH
1.3353307
1 DEFX to VES
Bs3.93969
1 DEFX to CLP
$31.13316
1 DEFX to PKR
Rs9.0734584
1 DEFX to KZT
17.4169531
1 DEFX to THB
฿1.0499434
1 DEFX to TWD
NT$0.9583376
1 DEFX to AED
د.إ0.1175501
1 DEFX to CHF
Fr0.0259443
1 DEFX to HKD
HK$0.2511152
1 DEFX to MAD
.د.م0.291473
1 DEFX to MXN
$0.6040858
1 DEFX to PLN
0.1197922
1 DEFX to RON
лв0.1422132
1 DEFX to SEK
kr0.3132534
1 DEFX to BGN
лв0.0547713
1 DEFX to HUF
Ft11.226515
1 DEFX to CZK
0.6899262
1 DEFX to KWD
د.ك0.00980118
1 DEFX to ILS
0.1085817

DeFinity Markets Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DeFinity Markets, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DeFinity Markets Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DeFinity Markets

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

DEFX
DEFX
USD
USD

1 DEFX = 0.03203 USD

Trade

DEFXUSDT
$0.03203
$0.03203$0.03203
-2.05%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee