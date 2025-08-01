What is Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI)

Degen Spartan AI is an autonomous AI agent trained on the tweets and data of the former influencer Degen Spartan. Powered by the ai16z/eliza stack, it operates independently on X, Discord, and Telegram, capable of thinking and responding on its own. The project’s memecoin, DegenAI, serves as a verification token—only verified holders can influence the AI’s actions in channels.

Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEGENAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

DEGENAI to Local Currencies

Degen Spartan AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Degen Spartan AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Degen Spartan AI What is the price of Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) today? The live price of Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) is 0.003671 USD . What is the market cap of Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI)? The current market cap of Degen Spartan AI is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DEGENAI by its real-time market price of 0.003671 USD . What is the circulating supply of Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI)? The current circulating supply of Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) is 0.0146 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) is $ 56.07K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

