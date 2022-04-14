Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) Information Degen Spartan AI is an autonomous AI agent trained on the tweets and data of the former influencer Degen Spartan. Powered by the ai16z/eliza stack, it operates independently on X, Discord, and Telegram, capable of thinking and responding on its own. The project’s memecoin, DegenAI, serves as a verification token—only verified holders can influence the AI’s actions in channels. Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Gu3LDkn7Vx3bmCzLafYNKcDxv2mH7YN44NJZFXnypump Buy DEGENAI Now!

Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0146 $ 0.0146 $ 0.0146 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.003253 $ 0.003253 $ 0.003253 Learn more about Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) price

Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEGENAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEGENAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEGENAI's tokenomics, explore DEGENAI token's live price!

