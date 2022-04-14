dego.finance (DEGO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into dego.finance (DEGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

dego.finance (DEGO) Information DEGO is a brand new concept to realize a sustainable DeFi ecosystem. DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept to combine different products into one system to achieve the effect of 1+1>2. As the governance token of the ecosystem released on the Ethereum blockchain, DEGO gives users the right to participate in the DEGODAO governance system by staking DEGO after obtaining UNI-V2LP. DEGO can be used for ecosystem governance, mortgages, fees and other scenarios. Official Website: https://dego.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.dego.finance/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/BU4eP1vCR99amXKsMXhctX8YpqUa7wbULQ26XaQbazkS Buy DEGO Now!

dego.finance (DEGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for dego.finance (DEGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.66M $ 22.66M $ 22.66M Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.67M $ 22.67M $ 22.67M All-Time High: $ 34.5109 $ 34.5109 $ 34.5109 All-Time Low: $ 0.426268683664 $ 0.426268683664 $ 0.426268683664 Current Price: $ 1.0793 $ 1.0793 $ 1.0793 Learn more about dego.finance (DEGO) price

dego.finance (DEGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of dego.finance (DEGO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEGO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEGO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEGO's tokenomics, explore DEGO token's live price!

