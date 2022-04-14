Delabs Games (DELABS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Delabs Games (DELABS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Delabs Games (DELABS) Information Delabs Games is reimagining how we play – bringing proven Web2 IPs into bold, mid-core experiences designed mobile-first, social-integrated, and blockchain enhanced. Official Website: https://delabs.gg/ Whitepaper: https://static.delabs.gg/delabshome/pdf/Delabs%20Games%20Whitepaper%20v2.0.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x23CcAB1de32E06a6235a7997C266F86440C2Cbe6 Buy DELABS Now!

Market Cap: $ 12.38M
Total Supply: $ 3.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 750.30M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 49.50M
All-Time High: $ 0.0238
All-Time Low: $ 0.01413284101380108
Current Price: $ 0.0165

Delabs Games (DELABS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Delabs Games (DELABS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DELABS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DELABS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DELABS's tokenomics, explore DELABS token's live price!

