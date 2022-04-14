Decentralized ETF (DETF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Decentralized ETF (DETF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Decentralized ETF (DETF) Information D-ETF is positioned as a cutting-edge RWA solution aiming to revolutionize the financial industry by bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance, with a strong emphasis on inclusivity and global accessibility. D-ETF is an innovative trading platform integrating cryptocurrencies, stocks, and ETFs into one user-friendly interface, aiming to democratize global financial markets. Official Website: https://www.d-etf.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1Ttbzj4raz5Kjhp_xoHCnVXWh0ruwwE5B/edit#slide=id.p1 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5516AC1aaCa7BB2fD5b7bDDE1549Ef1Ea242953d

Decentralized ETF (DETF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Decentralized ETF (DETF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 378.20K $ 378.20K $ 378.20K All-Time High: $ 0.1298 $ 0.1298 $ 0.1298 All-Time Low: $ 0.00355700740103406 $ 0.00355700740103406 $ 0.00355700740103406 Current Price: $ 0.003782 $ 0.003782 $ 0.003782 Learn more about Decentralized ETF (DETF) price

Decentralized ETF (DETF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Decentralized ETF (DETF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DETF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DETF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Decentralized ETF (DETF) Price History Analyzing the price history of DETF helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

DETF Price Prediction Want to know where DETF might be heading? Our DETF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

