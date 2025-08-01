More About DEVVE

DEVVE Price Info

DEVVE Whitepaper

DEVVE Official Website

DEVVE Tokenomics

DEVVE Price Forecast

DEVVE History

DEVVE Buying Guide

DEVVE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

DEVVE Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

DevvE Logo

DevvE Price(DEVVE)

DevvE (DEVVE) Live Price Chart

$0.5231
$0.5231$0.5231
+0.17%1D
USD

DEVVE Live Price Data & Information

DevvE (DEVVE) is currently trading at 0.5231 USD with a market cap of 48.54M USD. DEVVE to USD price is updated in real-time.

DevvE Key Market Performance:

$ 117.48K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.17%
DevvE 24-hour price change
92.80M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DEVVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEVVE price information.

DEVVE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of DevvE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000888+0.17%
30 Days$ -0.05-8.73%
60 Days$ +0.0504+10.66%
90 Days$ -0.1716-24.71%
DevvE Price Change Today

Today, DEVVE recorded a change of $ +0.000888 (+0.17%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DevvE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.05 (-8.73%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DevvE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DEVVE saw a change of $ +0.0504 (+10.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DevvE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1716 (-24.71%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DEVVE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of DevvE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.51
$ 0.51$ 0.51

$ 0.5787
$ 0.5787$ 0.5787

$ 2.48
$ 2.48$ 2.48

-0.33%

+0.17%

-9.50%

DEVVE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 48.54M
$ 48.54M$ 48.54M

$ 117.48K
$ 117.48K$ 117.48K

92.80M
92.80M 92.80M

What is DevvE (DEVVE)

DevvE is the layer 1 token on the DevvX blockchain. At ⅓billionth the energy of Bitcoin, 1/10millionth the cost of Ethereum and infinite TPS, DevvE serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for assets on devv.exchange. Users contribute DevvE into a revolutionary liquidity system to earn rewards from market making, exchange fees and instant payments. Trades are routed via DevvE as the primary shared digital asset, removing fractured liquidity. DevvExchange is fully compliant and non-custodial with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement, Privacy, Fraud & Loss protections, making it the safest platform to store and trade digital assets.

DevvE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DevvE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DEVVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DevvE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DevvE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

DevvE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DevvE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEVVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DevvE price prediction page.

DevvE Price History

Tracing DEVVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEVVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DevvE price history page.

DevvE (DEVVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DevvE (DEVVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEVVE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DevvE (DEVVE)

Looking for how to buy DevvE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DevvE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DEVVE to Local Currencies

1 DEVVE to VND
13,765.3765
1 DEVVE to AUD
A$0.810805
1 DEVVE to GBP
0.392325
1 DEVVE to EUR
0.455097
1 DEVVE to USD
$0.5231
1 DEVVE to MYR
RM2.228406
1 DEVVE to TRY
21.23786
1 DEVVE to JPY
¥78.465
1 DEVVE to ARS
ARS$717.557194
1 DEVVE to RUB
42.42341
1 DEVVE to INR
45.745095
1 DEVVE to IDR
Rp8,575.408464
1 DEVVE to KRW
729.56757
1 DEVVE to PHP
30.433958
1 DEVVE to EGP
￡E.25.401736
1 DEVVE to BRL
R$2.92936
1 DEVVE to CAD
C$0.721878
1 DEVVE to BDT
63.912358
1 DEVVE to NGN
801.070109
1 DEVVE to UAH
21.808039
1 DEVVE to VES
Bs64.3413
1 DEVVE to CLP
$508.4532
1 DEVVE to PKR
Rs148.183768
1 DEVVE to KZT
284.446087
1 DEVVE to THB
฿17.147218
1 DEVVE to TWD
NT$15.651152
1 DEVVE to AED
د.إ1.919777
1 DEVVE to CHF
Fr0.423711
1 DEVVE to HKD
HK$4.101104
1 DEVVE to MAD
.د.م4.76021
1 DEVVE to MXN
$9.865666
1 DEVVE to PLN
1.956394
1 DEVVE to RON
лв2.322564
1 DEVVE to SEK
kr5.115918
1 DEVVE to BGN
лв0.894501
1 DEVVE to HUF
Ft183.34655
1 DEVVE to CZK
11.267574
1 DEVVE to KWD
د.ك0.1600686
1 DEVVE to ILS
1.773309

DevvE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DevvE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DevvE Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DevvE

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

DEVVE
DEVVE
USD
USD

1 DEVVE = 0.5231 USD

Trade

DEVVEUSDT
$0.5231
$0.5231$0.5231
-5.51%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee