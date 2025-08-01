More About DEXE

DEXE Price Info

DEXE Whitepaper

DEXE Official Website

DEXE Tokenomics

DEXE Price Forecast

DEXE History

DEXE Buying Guide

DEXE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

DEXE Spot

DEXE USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

DEXE Logo

DEXE Price(DEXE)

DEXE (DEXE) Live Price Chart

$7.361
$7.361$7.361
-1.44%1D
USD

DEXE Live Price Data & Information

DEXE (DEXE) is currently trading at 7.359 USD with a market cap of 616.19M USD. DEXE to USD price is updated in real-time.

DEXE Key Market Performance:

$ 395.43K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.44%
DEXE 24-hour price change
83.73M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DEXE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEXE price information.

DEXE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of DEXE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.10755-1.44%
30 Days$ -0.002-0.03%
60 Days$ -6.862-48.26%
90 Days$ -5.88-44.42%
DEXE Price Change Today

Today, DEXE recorded a change of $ -0.10755 (-1.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DEXE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.002 (-0.03%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DEXE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DEXE saw a change of $ -6.862 (-48.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DEXE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -5.88 (-44.42%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DEXE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of DEXE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 7.309
$ 7.309$ 7.309

$ 7.662
$ 7.662$ 7.662

$ 33.732
$ 33.732$ 33.732

-0.59%

-1.44%

+0.47%

DEXE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 616.19M
$ 616.19M$ 616.19M

$ 395.43K
$ 395.43K$ 395.43K

83.73M
83.73M 83.73M

What is DEXE (DEXE)

Dexe.network or Dexe (Decentralized Social Trading Platform) – an online, decentralized and autonomous cryptocurrency assets portfolio environment which operates via autonomous smart contracts, that includes tools for virtual currency allocation, automatic rebalancing and eliminates the risks of transferring digital wallet details such as private keys and API or any virtual currency data to a third party, as well as fixing the absence of decentralized interconnection between users and successful traders within the framework of DeFi.

DEXE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DEXE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DEXE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DEXE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DEXE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

DEXE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DEXE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEXE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DEXE price prediction page.

DEXE Price History

Tracing DEXE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEXE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DEXE price history page.

DEXE (DEXE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DEXE (DEXE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEXE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DEXE (DEXE)

Looking for how to buy DEXE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DEXE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DEXE to Local Currencies

1 DEXE to VND
193,652.085
1 DEXE to AUD
A$11.40645
1 DEXE to GBP
5.51925
1 DEXE to EUR
6.40233
1 DEXE to USD
$7.359
1 DEXE to MYR
RM31.34934
1 DEXE to TRY
299.29053
1 DEXE to JPY
¥1,103.85
1 DEXE to ARS
ARS$10,094.63466
1 DEXE to RUB
596.74131
1 DEXE to INR
643.76532
1 DEXE to IDR
Rp120,639.32496
1 DEXE to KRW
10,249.24725
1 DEXE to PHP
427.99944
1 DEXE to EGP
￡E.357.35304
1 DEXE to BRL
R$41.2104
1 DEXE to CAD
C$10.15542
1 DEXE to BDT
899.12262
1 DEXE to NGN
11,269.49901
1 DEXE to UAH
306.79671
1 DEXE to VES
Bs905.157
1 DEXE to CLP
$7,138.23
1 DEXE to PKR
Rs2,086.42368
1 DEXE to KZT
4,001.60343
1 DEXE to THB
฿240.86007
1 DEXE to TWD
NT$220.10769
1 DEXE to AED
د.إ27.00753
1 DEXE to CHF
Fr5.96079
1 DEXE to HKD
HK$57.69456
1 DEXE to MAD
.د.م67.11408
1 DEXE to MXN
$138.86433
1 DEXE to PLN
27.52266
1 DEXE to RON
лв32.67396
1 DEXE to SEK
kr71.97102
1 DEXE to BGN
лв12.58389
1 DEXE to HUF
Ft2,576.68026
1 DEXE to CZK
158.36568
1 DEXE to KWD
د.ك2.251854
1 DEXE to ILS
24.94701

DEXE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DEXE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DEXE Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DEXE

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

DEXE
DEXE
USD
USD

1 DEXE = 7.359 USD

Trade

DEXEUSDT
$7.359
$7.359$7.359
-1.07%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee