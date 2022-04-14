Memento (DEXTF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Memento (DEXTF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Memento (DEXTF) Information DOMANI Protocol is a digital asset management infrastructure on blockchain that allows anyone to create, mint, and redeem XTF funds. Each XTF fund is an ERC20 token with its own address and contract allowing users to hold, trade, transfer, redeem and utilize XTF fund like any other token. XTF funds are also composable, both downstream (as any ERC20 they can be used by other protocols as collateral or underlying for any DeFi application) and upstream (they can hold various other ERC20 like decentralized options, yield producing tokens, liquidity pools, etc.). Official Website: https://mementoblockchain.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.domani.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5F64Ab1544D28732F0A24F4713c2C8ec0dA089f0 Buy DEXTF Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.66M
All-Time High: $ 0.52549
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.13661

Memento (DEXTF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Memento (DEXTF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEXTF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEXTF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEXTF's tokenomics, explore DEXTF token's live price!

