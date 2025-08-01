What is DFDV xStock (DFDVX)

DFDV xStock (DFDVx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. DFDVx tracks the price of DeFi Development Corp (the underlying). DFDVx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of DeFi Development Corp, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

DFDV xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DFDV xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DFDVX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DFDV xStock price prediction page.

DFDV xStock Price History

Tracing DFDVX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DFDVX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DFDV xStock price history page.

DFDV xStock (DFDVX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DFDV xStock (DFDVX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DFDVX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DFDV xStock (DFDVX)

Looking for how to buy DFDV xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DFDV xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DFDVX to Local Currencies

1 DFDVX to VND ₫ 385,251.6 1 DFDVX to AUD A$ 22.692 1 DFDVX to GBP ￡ 10.98 1 DFDVX to EUR € 12.7368 1 DFDVX to USD $ 14.64 1 DFDVX to MYR RM 62.3664 1 DFDVX to TRY ₺ 595.4088 1 DFDVX to JPY ¥ 2,196 1 DFDVX to ARS ARS$ 20,082.2736 1 DFDVX to RUB ₽ 1,187.1576 1 DFDVX to INR ₹ 1,280.7072 1 DFDVX to IDR Rp 239,999.9616 1 DFDVX to KRW ₩ 20,389.86 1 DFDVX to PHP ₱ 851.4624 1 DFDVX to EGP ￡E. 710.9184 1 DFDVX to BRL R$ 81.984 1 DFDVX to CAD C$ 20.2032 1 DFDVX to BDT ৳ 1,788.7152 1 DFDVX to NGN ₦ 22,419.5496 1 DFDVX to UAH ₴ 610.3416 1 DFDVX to VES Bs 1,800.72 1 DFDVX to CLP $ 14,200.8 1 DFDVX to PKR Rs 4,150.7328 1 DFDVX to KZT ₸ 7,960.7928 1 DFDVX to THB ฿ 479.1672 1 DFDVX to TWD NT$ 437.8824 1 DFDVX to AED د.إ 53.7288 1 DFDVX to CHF Fr 11.8584 1 DFDVX to HKD HK$ 114.7776 1 DFDVX to MAD .د.م 133.5168 1 DFDVX to MXN $ 276.2568 1 DFDVX to PLN zł 54.7536 1 DFDVX to RON лв 65.0016 1 DFDVX to SEK kr 143.1792 1 DFDVX to BGN лв 25.0344 1 DFDVX to HUF Ft 5,126.0496 1 DFDVX to CZK Kč 315.0528 1 DFDVX to KWD د.ك 4.47984 1 DFDVX to ILS ₪ 49.6296

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DFDV xStock What is the price of DFDV xStock (DFDVX) today? The live price of DFDV xStock (DFDVX) is 14.64 USD . What is the market cap of DFDV xStock (DFDVX)? The current market cap of DFDV xStock is $ 73.20K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DFDVX by its real-time market price of 14.64 USD . What is the circulating supply of DFDV xStock (DFDVX)? The current circulating supply of DFDV xStock (DFDVX) is 5.00K USD . What was the highest price of DFDV xStock (DFDVX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of DFDV xStock (DFDVX) is 32.37 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DFDV xStock (DFDVX)? The 24-hour trading volume of DFDV xStock (DFDVX) is $ 59.85K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

