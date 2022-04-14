Dashfun (DFUN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dashfun (DFUN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dashfun (DFUN) Information DashFun is an AI-powered Web3 gaming platform that integrates AI-generated content, decentralized asset trading, and cross-game NFT interoperability. Official Website: https://www.dashfun.games Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x1dD8DA0E2A8aB8C24B94994bb0008928ca50bFcC

Dashfun (DFUN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dashfun (DFUN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 69.30K All-Time High: $ 0.00085 All-Time Low: $ 0.000106345814454339 Current Price: $ 0.0000693

Dashfun (DFUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dashfun (DFUN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DFUN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DFUN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy DFUN Interested in adding Dashfun (DFUN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy DFUN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Dashfun (DFUN) Price History Analyzing the price history of DFUN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

DFUN Price Prediction Want to know where DFUN might be heading? Our DFUN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

