DFYN Token (DFYN) Information Dfyn is a multichain AMM DEX currently functional on the Polygon network. Dfyn nodes on various chains act as liquidity entry and exit points into the cross-chain liquidity super mesh that is being enabled by Router Protocol. Official Website: https://dfyn.network/ Whitepaper: https://dfyn.network/assets/docs/Dfyn-Litepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9695e0114e12c0d3a3636fab5a18e6b737529023 Buy DFYN Now!

Market Cap: $ 478.68K
Total Supply: $ 250.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 171.88M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 696.25K
All-Time High: $ 8.5005
All-Time Low: $ 0.002799170105957731
Current Price: $ 0.002785

DFYN Token (DFYN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DFYN Token (DFYN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DFYN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DFYN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DFYN's tokenomics, explore DFYN token's live price!

