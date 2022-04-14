Dohrnii (DHN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dohrnii (DHN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dohrnii (DHN) Information Dohrnii is a next-generation cryptocurrency education platform designed to empower investors through an interactive and gamified learning experience. The Dohrnii Academy provides structured, expert-curated courses that guide users through various aspects of blockchain technology, trading strategies, risk management, and decentralized finance (DeFi). By incorporating a Learn-to-Earn system, Dohrnii incentivizes user engagement by rewarding learners with $DHN tokens as they progress through lessons, complete quizzes, and participate in challenges. Official Website: https://dohrnii.io/ Whitepaper: https://dohrnii.io/files/dohrnii-whitepaper-0.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x32462ba310e447ef34ff0d15bce8613aa8c4a244 Buy DHN Now!

Dohrnii (DHN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dohrnii (DHN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 81.19M $ 81.19M $ 81.19M Total Supply: $ 372.00M $ 372.00M $ 372.00M Circulating Supply: $ 17.08M $ 17.08M $ 17.08M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.77B $ 1.77B $ 1.77B All-Time High: $ 60 $ 60 $ 60 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 4.755 $ 4.755 $ 4.755 Learn more about Dohrnii (DHN) price

Dohrnii (DHN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dohrnii (DHN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DHN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DHN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DHN's tokenomics, explore DHN token's live price!

Dohrnii (DHN) Price History Analyzing the price history of DHN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore DHN Price History now!

DHN Price Prediction Want to know where DHN might be heading? Our DHN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DHN token's Price Prediction now!

