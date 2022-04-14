DigiGoal (DIGIGOAL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DigiGoal (DIGIGOAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DigiGoal (DIGIGOAL) Information DigiGoal is a next-generation Web3 sports metaverse that combines AI agents, zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, and Layer3 infrastructure to deliver immersive, verifiable, and decentralized football gaming experiences. Official Website: http://digigoal.org Whitepaper: https://digigoal.notion.site/DigiGoal-White-Paper-1c01d7c460b88012a406d6d8b722d7a1 Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x99793a2F1F75769D51C868f3a81CcE091476BdF9 Buy DIGIGOAL Now!

DigiGoal (DIGIGOAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DigiGoal (DIGIGOAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 9.434 $ 9.434 $ 9.434 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0027 $ 0.0027 $ 0.0027 Learn more about DigiGoal (DIGIGOAL) price

DigiGoal (DIGIGOAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DigiGoal (DIGIGOAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DIGIGOAL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DIGIGOAL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DIGIGOAL's tokenomics, explore DIGIGOAL token's live price!

