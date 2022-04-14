dKargo (DKA) Tokenomics

dKargo (DKA) Information

dKargo platform issues DKA tokens for participants’ interaction on the platform. DKA tokens are cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. They can be traded through exchanges and converted into fiat money.

Official Website:
https://dkargo.io/en
Whitepaper:
https://docs.dkargo.io/v2.0-eng
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x5dc60C4D5e75D22588FA17fFEB90A63E535efCE0

dKargo (DKA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 77.05M
Total Supply:
$ 5.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 5.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 77.05M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0759
All-Time Low:
$ 0.014004343218990514
Current Price:
$ 0.01541
dKargo (DKA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of dKargo (DKA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DKA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DKA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DKA's tokenomics, explore DKA token's live price!

dKargo (DKA) Price History

Analyzing the price history of DKA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

DKA Price Prediction

Want to know where DKA might be heading? Our DKA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.