Dimitra Token (DMTR) Information Dimitra is an food and agricultural technology provider offering extensive artificial intelligence, real world asset investment through a NFT based system, agronomic advice for farmers, blockchain enabled traceability, regulatory risk assessments for EUDR, carbon monitoring and applications. Specific applications are Connected Farmer, Connected Coffee, Connected Cacao, Deforestation Compliance and Livestock Guru. All of these offer blockchain based services on Ethereum, Polygon, Hyperledger and others. Official Website: https://dimitra.io/ Whitepaper: https://dimitra.io/token Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x51cB253744189f11241becb29BeDd3F1b5384fdB Buy DMTR Now!

Dimitra Token (DMTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dimitra Token (DMTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.73M $ 7.73M $ 7.73M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 486.50M $ 486.50M $ 486.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.89M $ 15.89M $ 15.89M All-Time High: $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 All-Time Low: $ 0.002640306614176698 $ 0.002640306614176698 $ 0.002640306614176698 Current Price: $ 0.01589 $ 0.01589 $ 0.01589 Learn more about Dimitra Token (DMTR) price

Dimitra Token (DMTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dimitra Token (DMTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DMTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DMTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

