DODO (DODO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DODO (DODO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DODO (DODO) Information DODO is a next-generation on-chain liquidity infrastructure based on active market maker algorithms. As a decentralized trading platform, DODO adopts a fund pool model and pure chain transactions to support the cost-free issuance of new assets. Official Website: https://dodoex.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.dodoex.io/en/home/what-is-dodo Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x43dfc4159d86f3a37a5a4b3d4580b888ad7d4ddd Buy DODO Now!

DODO (DODO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DODO (DODO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 29.70M $ 29.70M $ 29.70M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 725.70M $ 725.70M $ 725.70M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 8.53 $ 8.53 $ 8.53 All-Time Low: $ 0.031905607879859216 $ 0.031905607879859216 $ 0.031905607879859216 Current Price: $ 0.04093 $ 0.04093 $ 0.04093 Learn more about DODO (DODO) price

DODO (DODO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DODO (DODO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DODO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DODO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DODO's tokenomics, explore DODO token's live price!

How to Buy DODO Interested in adding DODO (DODO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy DODO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy DODO on MEXC now!

DODO (DODO) Price History Analyzing the price history of DODO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore DODO Price History now!

DODO Price Prediction Want to know where DODO might be heading? Our DODO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DODO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!