DOGAMI (DOGA) Information DOGAMÍ is an entertainment company that develops web3 games centered around the Dogamí, mystical 3D dog avatars imbued with spiritual powers. DOGAMÍ users can experience different interactive experiences in an immersive universe. The core product is DOGAMI Academy, a hybrid management game, in which users can train the best dog, participate in mystical obstacle courses and win $DOGA during competitive PVP events. Official Website: https://dogami.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.dogami.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9o8MnTiZs8i7ahF4MVVW6yEgDso6ksCVXZg4BdcWo8hg Buy DOGA Now!

DOGAMI (DOGA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOGAMI (DOGA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 562.83K $ 562.83K $ 562.83K Total Supply: $ 888.89M $ 888.89M $ 888.89M Circulating Supply: $ 852.77M $ 852.77M $ 852.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 586.67K $ 586.67K $ 586.67K All-Time High: $ 0.0469 $ 0.0469 $ 0.0469 All-Time Low: $ 0.000528540031531851 $ 0.000528540031531851 $ 0.000528540031531851 Current Price: $ 0.00066 $ 0.00066 $ 0.00066 Learn more about DOGAMI (DOGA) price

DOGAMI (DOGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DOGAMI (DOGA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOGA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOGA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOGA's tokenomics, explore DOGA token's live price!

