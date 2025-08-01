More About DOGE

DOGE Price(DOGE)

DOGE (DOGE) Live Price Chart

DOGE Live Price Data & Information

DOGE (DOGE) is currently trading at 0.2129 USD with a market cap of 32.00B USD. DOGE to USD price is updated in real-time.

DOGE Key Market Performance:

$ 69.58M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.27%
DOGE 24-hour price change
150.32B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DOGE to USD price on MEXC.

DOGE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of DOGE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0049404-2.27%
30 Days$ +0.05447+34.38%
60 Days$ +0.0193+9.96%
90 Days$ +0.03139+17.29%
DOGE Price Change Today

Today, DOGE recorded a change of $ -0.0049404 (-2.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DOGE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.05447 (+34.38%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DOGE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DOGE saw a change of $ +0.0193 (+9.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DOGE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.03139 (+17.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DOGE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of DOGE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

DOGE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is DOGE (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.

DOGE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DOGE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DOGE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

DOGE Price History

Tracing DOGE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DOGE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DOGE price history page.

DOGE (DOGE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DOGE (DOGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOGE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DOGE (DOGE)

DOGE to Local Currencies

1 DOGE to VND
5,602.4635
1 DOGE to AUD
A$0.329995
1 DOGE to GBP
0.159675
1 DOGE to EUR
0.185223
1 DOGE to USD
$0.2129
1 DOGE to MYR
RM0.906954
1 DOGE to TRY
8.64374
1 DOGE to JPY
¥31.935
1 DOGE to ARS
ARS$292.043446
1 DOGE to RUB
17.26619
1 DOGE to INR
18.618105
1 DOGE to IDR
Rp3,490.163376
1 DOGE to KRW
296.93163
1 DOGE to PHP
12.386522
1 DOGE to EGP
￡E.10.338424
1 DOGE to BRL
R$1.19224
1 DOGE to CAD
C$0.293802
1 DOGE to BDT
26.012122
1 DOGE to NGN
326.032931
1 DOGE to UAH
8.875801
1 DOGE to VES
Bs26.1867
1 DOGE to CLP
$206.9388
1 DOGE to PKR
Rs60.310312
1 DOGE to KZT
115.768633
1 DOGE to THB
฿6.978862
1 DOGE to TWD
NT$6.369968
1 DOGE to AED
د.إ0.781343
1 DOGE to CHF
Fr0.172449
1 DOGE to HKD
HK$1.669136
1 DOGE to MAD
.د.م1.93739
1 DOGE to MXN
$4.015294
1 DOGE to PLN
0.796246
1 DOGE to RON
лв0.945276
1 DOGE to SEK
kr2.082162
1 DOGE to BGN
лв0.364059
1 DOGE to HUF
Ft74.62145
1 DOGE to CZK
4.585866
1 DOGE to KWD
د.ك0.0651474
1 DOGE to ILS
0.721731

DOGE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DOGE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DOGE Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DOGE

Disclaimer

