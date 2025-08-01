More About DOGK

DOGK (DOGK) Live Price Chart

$0.0001815
$0.0001815$0.0001815
-7.35%1D
USD

DOGK Live Price Data & Information

DOGK (DOGK) is currently trading at 0.0001815 USD with a market cap of 809.35K USD. DOGK to USD price is updated in real-time.

DOGK Key Market Performance:

$ 356.42 USD
24-hour trading volume
-7.35%
DOGK 24-hour price change
4.46B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DOGK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DOGK price information.

DOGK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of DOGK for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000014399-7.35%
30 Days$ +0.0000056+3.18%
60 Days$ -0.0000421-18.83%
90 Days$ +0.0000985+118.67%
DOGK Price Change Today

Today, DOGK recorded a change of $ -0.000014399 (-7.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DOGK 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000056 (+3.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DOGK 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DOGK saw a change of $ -0.0000421 (-18.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DOGK 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0000985 (+118.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DOGK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of DOGK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0001706
$ 0.0001706$ 0.0001706

$ 0.0002063
$ 0.0002063$ 0.0002063

$ 0.002799
$ 0.002799$ 0.002799

0.00%

-7.35%

-11.30%

DOGK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 809.35K
$ 809.35K$ 809.35K

$ 356.42
$ 356.42$ 356.42

4.46B
4.46B 4.46B

What is DOGK (DOGK)

DAGKnight Dog is a Memecoin on the KRC20 protocol on Kaspa. Join our hero "DOGK" as he navigates his way through the BlockDAG world, protecting and guarding the Kaspa network Dagknight Dog will be at the forefront, helping onboard users to the revolutionary technology, and visionary founders of the worlds first BlockDAG, Kaspa!

DOGK is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

DOGK Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DOGK, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DOGK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DOGK price prediction page.

DOGK Price History

Tracing DOGK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DOGK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DOGK price history page.

DOGK (DOGK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DOGK (DOGK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOGK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DOGK (DOGK)

Looking for how to buy DOGK? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DOGK on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

DOGK to Local Currencies

DOGK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DOGK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DOGK Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DOGK

Disclaimer

