DOGK (DOGK) Information DAGKnight Dog is a Memecoin on the KRC20 protocol on Kaspa. Join our hero "DOGK" as he navigates his way through the BlockDAG world, protecting and guarding the Kaspa network Dagknight Dog will be at the forefront, helping onboard users to the revolutionary technology, and visionary founders of the worlds first BlockDAG, Kaspa! Official Website: https://www.dagknightdog.com Whitepaper: https://docs.dagknightdog.com/ Block Explorer: https://kas.fyi/token/krc20/DOGK Buy DOGK Now!

DOGK (DOGK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOGK (DOGK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 762.08K $ 762.08K $ 762.08K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 4.46B $ 4.46B $ 4.46B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.71M $ 1.71M $ 1.71M All-Time High: $ 0.002799 $ 0.002799 $ 0.002799 All-Time Low: $ 0.000039685966470422 $ 0.000039685966470422 $ 0.000039685966470422 Current Price: $ 0.0001709 $ 0.0001709 $ 0.0001709 Learn more about DOGK (DOGK) price

DOGK (DOGK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DOGK (DOGK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOGK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOGK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOGK's tokenomics, explore DOGK token's live price!

