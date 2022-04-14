DOGS (DOGS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DOGS (DOGS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DOGS (DOGS) Information The image of DOGS is inspired by Spotty, a mascot created by TON founder Pavel Durov for the Telegram community, embodying its unique spirit and culture. According to the project's community announcement, this coin is not just for fun. All its sales revenue supports orphanages and children's homes, continuing Spotty's charitable legacy. Official Website: http://dogs.dev/?utm_source=coinmarketcap Block Explorer: https://tonviewer.com/EQCvxJy4eG8hyHBFsZ7eePxrRsUQSFE_jpptRAYBmcG_DOGS Buy DOGS Now!

DOGS (DOGS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOGS (DOGS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 70.33M $ 70.33M $ 70.33M Total Supply: $ 550.00B $ 550.00B $ 550.00B Circulating Supply: $ 516.75B $ 516.75B $ 516.75B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 74.86M $ 74.86M $ 74.86M All-Time High: $ 0.015 $ 0.015 $ 0.015 All-Time Low: $ 0.000100955965351554 $ 0.000100955965351554 $ 0.000100955965351554 Current Price: $ 0.0001361 $ 0.0001361 $ 0.0001361 Learn more about DOGS (DOGS) price

DOGS (DOGS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DOGS (DOGS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOGS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOGS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOGS's tokenomics, explore DOGS token's live price!

