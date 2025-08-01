More About DOOD

Doodles (DOOD)

Doodles Price(DOOD)

Doodles (DOOD) Live Price Chart

$0.003292
$0.003292
-3.88%
USD

DOOD Live Price Data & Information

Doodles (DOOD) is currently trading at 0.003293 USD with a market cap of 25.69M USD. DOOD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Doodles Key Market Performance:

$ 77.30K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.88%
Doodles 24-hour price change
7.80B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DOOD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DOOD price information.

DOOD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Doodles for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00013289-3.88%
30 Days$ +0.000885+36.75%
60 Days$ +0.000134+4.24%
90 Days$ -0.001707-34.14%
Doodles Price Change Today

Today, DOOD recorded a change of $ -0.00013289 (-3.88%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Doodles 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000885 (+36.75%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Doodles 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DOOD saw a change of $ +0.000134 (+4.24%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Doodles 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001707 (-34.14%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DOOD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Doodles: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.003267
$ 0.003267$ 0.003267

$ 0.003737
$ 0.003737$ 0.003737

$ 0.05
$ 0.05$ 0.05

-0.55%

-3.88%

-20.81%

DOOD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 25.69M
$ 25.69M$ 25.69M

$ 77.30K
$ 77.30K$ 77.30K

7.80B
7.80B 7.80B

What is Doodles (DOOD)

Introducing $DOOD, the official token of Doodles. The creative revolution is here.

Doodles is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Doodles investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DOOD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Doodles on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Doodles buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Doodles Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Doodles, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DOOD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Doodles price prediction page.

Doodles Price History

Tracing DOOD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DOOD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Doodles price history page.

Doodles (DOOD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Doodles (DOOD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOOD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Doodles (DOOD)

Looking for how to buy Doodles? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Doodles on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DOOD to Local Currencies

1 DOOD to VND
86.655295
1 DOOD to AUD
A$0.00510415
1 DOOD to GBP
0.00246975
1 DOOD to EUR
0.00286491
1 DOOD to USD
$0.003293
1 DOOD to MYR
RM0.01402818
1 DOOD to TRY
0.13395924
1 DOOD to JPY
¥0.49395
1 DOOD to ARS
ARS$4.51713982
1 DOOD to RUB
0.26702937
1 DOOD to INR
0.28807164
1 DOOD to IDR
Rp53.98359792
1 DOOD to KRW
4.58632575
1 DOOD to PHP
0.19152088
1 DOOD to EGP
￡E.0.15990808
1 DOOD to BRL
R$0.0184408
1 DOOD to CAD
C$0.00454434
1 DOOD to BDT
0.40233874
1 DOOD to NGN
5.04286727
1 DOOD to UAH
0.13728517
1 DOOD to VES
Bs0.405039
1 DOOD to CLP
$3.19421
1 DOOD to PKR
Rs0.93363136
1 DOOD to KZT
1.79063461
1 DOOD to THB
฿0.10777989
1 DOOD to TWD
NT$0.09849363
1 DOOD to AED
د.إ0.01208531
1 DOOD to CHF
Fr0.00266733
1 DOOD to HKD
HK$0.02581712
1 DOOD to MAD
.د.م0.03003216
1 DOOD to MXN
$0.06213891
1 DOOD to PLN
0.01231582
1 DOOD to RON
лв0.01462092
1 DOOD to SEK
kr0.03220554
1 DOOD to BGN
лв0.00563103
1 DOOD to HUF
Ft1.15301102
1 DOOD to CZK
0.07083243
1 DOOD to KWD
د.ك0.001007658
1 DOOD to ILS
0.01116327

Doodles Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Doodles, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Doodles Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Doodles

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025


Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

