DOP (DOP) Information The Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) utilizes zero-knowledge proofs to allow flexible transparency on top of Ethereum L1. DOP allows users and DApps to store assets and make transaction data controlled by the user or selectively disclose token holdings and historical information. Official Website: https://dop.org Whitepaper: https://dop.org/DOP_Whitepaper_V2.1.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x97a9a15168c22b3c137e6381037e1499c8ad0978 Buy DOP Now!

DOP (DOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOP (DOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.50M $ 1.50M $ 1.50M Total Supply: $ 23.45B $ 23.45B $ 23.45B Circulating Supply: $ 8.73B $ 8.73B $ 8.73B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.03M $ 4.03M $ 4.03M All-Time High: $ 0.0295 $ 0.0295 $ 0.0295 All-Time Low: $ 0.000169563397946452 $ 0.000169563397946452 $ 0.000169563397946452 Current Price: $ 0.0001718 $ 0.0001718 $ 0.0001718 Learn more about DOP (DOP) price

DOP (DOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DOP (DOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOP's tokenomics, explore DOP token's live price!

