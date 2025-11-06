ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live Data Ownership price today is 0.008238 USD. Track real-time DOP2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DOP2 price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Data Ownership price today is 0.008238 USD. Track real-time DOP2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DOP2 price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About DOP2

DOP2 Price Info

What is DOP2

DOP2 Official Website

DOP2 Tokenomics

DOP2 Price Forecast

DOP2 History

DOP2 Buying Guide

DOP2-to-Fiat Currency Converter

DOP2 Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Data Ownership Logo

Data Ownership Price(DOP2)

1 DOP2 to USD Live Price:

$0.008238
$0.008238$0.008238
-10.81%1D
USD
Data Ownership (DOP2) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:41:42 (UTC+8)

Data Ownership (DOP2) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.008185
$ 0.008185$ 0.008185
24H Low
$ 0.009557
$ 0.009557$ 0.009557
24H High

$ 0.008185
$ 0.008185$ 0.008185

$ 0.009557
$ 0.009557$ 0.009557

$ 0.11434343850986514
$ 0.11434343850986514$ 0.11434343850986514

$ 0.005522860839936949
$ 0.005522860839936949$ 0.005522860839936949

-4.29%

-10.81%

-53.96%

-53.96%

Data Ownership (DOP2) real-time price is $ 0.008238. Over the past 24 hours, DOP2 traded between a low of $ 0.008185 and a high of $ 0.009557, showing active market volatility. DOP2's all-time high price is $ 0.11434343850986514, while its all-time low price is $ 0.005522860839936949.

In terms of short-term performance, DOP2 has changed by -4.29% over the past hour, -10.81% over 24 hours, and -53.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Data Ownership (DOP2) Market Information

No.3810

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 506.58K
$ 506.58K$ 506.58K

$ 161.46M
$ 161.46M$ 161.46M

0.00
0.00 0.00

19,599,637,336.7906
19,599,637,336.7906 19,599,637,336.7906

ETH

The current Market Cap of Data Ownership is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 506.58K. The circulating supply of DOP2 is 0.00, with a total supply of 19599637336.7906. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 161.46M.

Data Ownership (DOP2) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Data Ownership for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00099846-10.81%
30 Days$ +0.003238+64.76%
60 Days$ +0.003238+64.76%
90 Days$ +0.003238+64.76%
Data Ownership Price Change Today

Today, DOP2 recorded a change of $ -0.00099846 (-10.81%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Data Ownership 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.003238 (+64.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Data Ownership 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DOP2 saw a change of $ +0.003238 (+64.76%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Data Ownership 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.003238 (+64.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Data Ownership (DOP2)?

Check out the Data Ownership Price History page now.

What is Data Ownership (DOP2)

Data Ownership Protocol enables enterprises to transfer digital assets with confidence. Payments pass KYT screening, remain confidential on-chain, and produce instant audit proofs. From payroll to treasury, teams gain privacy and compliance—all from one intuitive dashboard.

Data Ownership is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Data Ownership investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DOP2 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Data Ownership on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Data Ownership buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Data Ownership Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Data Ownership (DOP2) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Data Ownership (DOP2) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Data Ownership.

Check the Data Ownership price prediction now!

Data Ownership (DOP2) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Data Ownership (DOP2) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOP2 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Data Ownership (DOP2)

Looking for how to buy Data Ownership? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Data Ownership on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DOP2 to Local Currencies

1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to VND
216.78297
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to AUD
A$0.01260414
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to GBP
0.00626088
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to EUR
0.00708468
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to USD
$0.008238
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to MYR
RM0.03443484
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to TRY
0.34690218
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to JPY
¥1.260414
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to ARS
ARS$11.95638606
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to RUB
0.66843132
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to INR
0.73005156
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to IDR
Rp137.29994508
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to PHP
0.48472392
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to EGP
￡E.0.38982216
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to BRL
R$0.04399092
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to CAD
C$0.0115332
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to BDT
1.00511838
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to NGN
11.85316392
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to COP
$31.56315558
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to ZAR
R.0.14301168
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to UAH
0.34649028
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to TZS
T.Sh.20.240766
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to VES
Bs1.837074
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to CLP
$7.760196
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to PKR
Rs2.32838832
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to KZT
4.33343514
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to THB
฿0.26633454
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to TWD
NT$0.25447182
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to AED
د.إ0.03023346
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to CHF
Fr0.0065904
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to HKD
HK$0.06400926
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to AMD
֏3.1502112
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to MAD
.د.م0.07669578
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to MXN
$0.15306204
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to SAR
ريال0.0308925
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to ETB
Br1.26445062
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to KES
KSh1.06402008
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to JOD
د.أ0.005840742
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to PLN
0.03039822
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to RON
лв0.03632958
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to SEK
kr0.07850814
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to BGN
лв0.01392222
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to HUF
Ft2.7634371
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to CZK
0.17406894
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to KWD
د.ك0.002529066
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to ILS
0.0267735
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to BOB
Bs0.0568422
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to AZN
0.0140046
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to TJS
SM0.07595436
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to GEL
0.02232498
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to AOA
Kz7.5163512
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to BHD
.د.ب0.003097488
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to BMD
$0.008238
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to DKK
kr0.05338224
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to HNL
L0.21649464
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to MUR
0.378948
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to NAD
$0.14309406
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to NOK
kr0.08369808
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to NZD
$0.01449888
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to PAB
B/.0.008238
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to PGK
K0.03517626
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to QAR
ر.ق0.02998632
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to RSD
дин.0.83805174
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to UZS
soʻm98.07141288
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to ALL
L0.69092106
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to ANG
ƒ0.01474602
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to AWG
ƒ0.0148284
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to BBD
$0.016476
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to BAM
KM0.01392222
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to BIF
Fr24.293862
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to BND
$0.0107094
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to BSD
$0.008238
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to JMD
$1.3209633
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to KHR
33.08430228
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to KMF
Fr3.509388
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to LAK
179.08695294
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to LKR
රු2.51151906
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to MDL
L0.14095218
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to MGA
Ar37.108071
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to MOP
P0.065904
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to MVR
0.1268652
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to MWK
MK14.2772778
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to MZN
MT0.5268201
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to NPR
रु1.1673246
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to PYG
58.423896
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to RWF
Fr11.969814
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to SBD
$0.06771636
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to SCR
0.11319012
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to SRD
$0.3175749
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to SVC
$0.07200012
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to SZL
L0.1429293
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to TMT
m0.028833
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to TND
د.ت0.024376242
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to TTD
$0.05577126
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to UGX
Sh28.800048
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to XAF
Fr4.687422
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to XCD
$0.0222426
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to XOF
Fr4.687422
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to XPF
Fr0.848514
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to BWP
P0.1108011
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to BZD
$0.01655838
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to CVE
$0.78821184
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to DJF
Fr1.466364
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to DOP
$0.52986816
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to DZD
د.ج1.0767066
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to FJD
$0.01878264
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to GNF
Fr71.62941
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to GTQ
Q0.06310308
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to GYD
$1.72306008
1 Data Ownership(DOP2) to ISK
kr1.046226

Data Ownership Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Data Ownership, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Data Ownership Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Data Ownership

How much is Data Ownership (DOP2) worth today?
The live DOP2 price in USD is 0.008238 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DOP2 to USD price?
The current price of DOP2 to USD is $ 0.008238. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Data Ownership?
The market cap for DOP2 is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DOP2?
The circulating supply of DOP2 is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DOP2?
DOP2 achieved an ATH price of 0.11434343850986514 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DOP2?
DOP2 saw an ATL price of 0.005522860839936949 USD.
What is the trading volume of DOP2?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DOP2 is $ 506.58K USD.
Will DOP2 go higher this year?
DOP2 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DOP2 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:41:42 (UTC+8)

Data Ownership (DOP2) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Hot News

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DOP2-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DOP2
DOP2
USD
USD

1 DOP2 = 0.008238 USD

Trade DOP2

DOP2/USDT
$0.008238
$0.008238$0.008238
-10.81%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,701.22
$102,701.22$102,701.22

-0.98%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,366.59
$3,366.59$3,366.59

-0.93%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$157.39
$157.39$157.39

-1.94%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0003
$1.0003$1.0003

+0.03%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,479.30
$1,479.30$1,479.30

+0.22%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,701.22
$102,701.22$102,701.22

-0.98%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,366.59
$3,366.59$3,366.59

-0.93%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2830
$2.2830$2.2830

+0.28%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$157.39
$157.39$157.39

-1.94%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0590
$1.0590$1.0590

-2.41%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$3.727
$3.727$3.727

+272.70%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1417
$0.1417$0.1417

+183.40%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.046000
$0.046000$0.046000

+4,500.00%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1417
$0.1417$0.1417

+183.40%

Sapien Logo

Sapien

SAPIEN

$0.30702
$0.30702$0.30702

+142.18%

DEGENFI Logo

DEGENFI

DEGENFI

$0.00000000011263
$0.00000000011263$0.00000000011263

+73.27%

Tonny Logo

Tonny

TONNY

$0.11883
$0.11883$0.11883

+83.43%