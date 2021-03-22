Dora Factory (DORA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dora Factory (DORA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dora Factory (DORA) Information Dora Factory is a programmable DAO-as-a-Service open infrastructure on Substrate. Crucial schemes like quadratic voting, bonding curve fundraising, all cool features regarding on-chain governance can be built on this infrastructure as pallets by the developers, and they can be rewarded in a SaaS model when DAOs launched on Dora Factory deploy them. Official Website: https://dorafactory.org Whitepaper: https://dorafactory.medium.com/dora-factory-1-0-dao-as-a-service-infrastructure-for-on-chain-governance-and-open-source-ventures-6ad53688758f Block Explorer: https://vota-explorer.dorafactory.org/doravota Buy DORA Now!

Dora Factory (DORA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dora Factory (DORA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DORA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DORA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DORA's tokenomics, explore DORA token's live price!

