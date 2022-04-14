Dork Lord (DORKY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dork Lord (DORKY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dork Lord (DORKY) Information Dork Lord (ETH) is a memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain. Inspired by Matt Furie's comic book series "Boy's Club," featuring the quirky and beloved characters from the series, Dork Lord aims to tap into the viral popularity of meme coins like Pepe and Dogecoin. Join the Dork Lord community and ride the wave of meme culture in the crypto world. Whether you're a seasoned investor or new to the scene, Dork Lord $DORKY is set to captivate and reward its supporters. Official Website: https://dorklordeth.vip/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x95ed629b028cf6aadd1408bb988c6d1daabe4767#balances Buy DORKY Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 69.42M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.04M
All-Time High: $ 0.21146
All-Time Low: $ 0.002686366670419065
Current Price: $ 0.05821

Dork Lord (DORKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dork Lord (DORKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DORKY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DORKY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DORKY's tokenomics, explore DORKY token's live price!

