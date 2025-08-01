More About DOT

Polkadot Logo

Polkadot Price(DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) Live Price Chart

$3.676
$3.676
-2.95%
USD

DOT Live Price Data & Information

Polkadot (DOT) is currently trading at 3.681 USD with a market cap of 5.90B USD. DOT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Polkadot Key Market Performance:

$ 14.82M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.95%
Polkadot 24-hour price change
1.60B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DOT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DOT price information.

DOT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Polkadot for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.11174-2.94%
30 Days$ +0.404+12.32%
60 Days$ -0.383-9.43%
90 Days$ -0.481-11.56%
Polkadot Price Change Today

Today, DOT recorded a change of $ -0.11174 (-2.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Polkadot 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.404 (+12.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Polkadot 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DOT saw a change of $ -0.383 (-9.43%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Polkadot 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.481 (-11.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DOT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Polkadot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 3.674
$ 3.674

$ 3.921
$ 3.921

$ 55.043
$ 55.043

-1.42%

-2.94%

-8.71%

DOT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.90B
$ 5.90B

$ 14.82M
$ 14.82M

1.60B
1.60B

What is Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a platform with low barriers to entry for flexible, autonomous economies acting together within Polkadot’s shared security umbrella. Polkadot is a revolution, not just in blockchain technology but also towards enabling fairer peer-to-peer digital jurisdictions.

Polkadot is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Polkadot investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DOT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Polkadot on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Polkadot buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Polkadot Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Polkadot, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DOT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Polkadot price prediction page.

Polkadot Price History

Tracing DOT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DOT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Polkadot price history page.

Polkadot (DOT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Polkadot (DOT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Polkadot (DOT)

Looking for how to buy Polkadot? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Polkadot on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DOT to Local Currencies

1 DOT to VND
96,865.515
1 DOT to AUD
A$5.70555
1 DOT to GBP
2.76075
1 DOT to EUR
3.20247
1 DOT to USD
$3.681
1 DOT to MYR
RM15.68106
1 DOT to TRY
149.74308
1 DOT to JPY
¥552.15
1 DOT to ARS
ARS$5,049.37494
1 DOT to RUB
298.49229
1 DOT to INR
322.01388
1 DOT to IDR
Rp60,344.25264
1 DOT to KRW
5,126.71275
1 DOT to PHP
214.08696
1 DOT to EGP
￡E.178.74936
1 DOT to BRL
R$20.6136
1 DOT to CAD
C$5.07978
1 DOT to BDT
449.74458
1 DOT to NGN
5,637.04659
1 DOT to UAH
153.46089
1 DOT to VES
Bs452.763
1 DOT to CLP
$3,570.57
1 DOT to PKR
Rs1,043.63712
1 DOT to KZT
2,001.61737
1 DOT to THB
฿120.47913
1 DOT to TWD
NT$110.09871
1 DOT to AED
د.إ13.50927
1 DOT to CHF
Fr2.98161
1 DOT to HKD
HK$28.85904
1 DOT to MAD
.د.م33.57072
1 DOT to MXN
$69.46047
1 DOT to PLN
13.76694
1 DOT to RON
лв16.34364
1 DOT to SEK
kr36.00018
1 DOT to BGN
лв6.29451
1 DOT to HUF
Ft1,288.86534
1 DOT to CZK
79.17831
1 DOT to KWD
د.ك1.126386
1 DOT to ILS
12.47859

Polkadot Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Polkadot, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Polkadot Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Polkadot

$3.681
$3.681
