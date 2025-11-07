DramaBits (DRAMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DramaBits (DRAMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DramaBits (DRAMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DramaBits (DRAMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 300.00T $ 300.00T $ 300.00T Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 370.20M $ 370.20M $ 370.20M All-Time High: $ 2.5 $ 2.5 $ 2.5 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.000001234 $ 0.000001234 $ 0.000001234

DramaBits (DRAMA) Information DramaBits is the leading decentralized short-drama platform powered by AI, NFTs, and Watch-to-Earn — where every view, script, and story becomes an on-chain asset. Backed by BigBangDAO, it empowers creators and viewers to co-build the next-gen entertainment economy. DramaBits is the leading decentralized short-drama platform powered by AI, NFTs, and Watch-to-Earn — where every view, script, and story becomes an on-chain asset. Backed by BigBangDAO, it empowers creators and viewers to co-build the next-gen entertainment economy. Official Website: https://www.dramabits.tv Whitepaper: https://dramabits.gitbook.io/dramabits/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0647Ff585B0229Eac0310fd2e9a8A56aC6aa354d

DramaBits (DRAMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DramaBits (DRAMA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DRAMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DRAMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

