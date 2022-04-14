Dreams Quest (DREAMS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dreams Quest (DREAMS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dreams Quest (DREAMS) Information Dreams Quest is a diversified media and entertainment company developing an open-world, action-adventure, role playing mobile game developed by Shakiti Studios, a subsidiary of Dreams Quest. Official Website: https://dreams.quest Whitepaper: https://dreamsquest.fandom.com Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x54523d5fb56803bac758e8b10b321748a77ae9e9 Buy DREAMS Now!

Dreams Quest (DREAMS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dreams Quest (DREAMS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 353.33K $ 353.33K $ 353.33K Total Supply: $ 4.00B $ 4.00B $ 4.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.56B $ 1.56B $ 1.56B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 903.60K $ 903.60K $ 903.60K All-Time High: $ 0.00398 $ 0.00398 $ 0.00398 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0002259 $ 0.0002259 $ 0.0002259 Learn more about Dreams Quest (DREAMS) price

Dreams Quest (DREAMS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dreams Quest (DREAMS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DREAMS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DREAMS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DREAMS's tokenomics, explore DREAMS token's live price!

