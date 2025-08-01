More About DRIFT

Drift Protocol Price(DRIFT)

Drift Protocol (DRIFT) Live Price Chart

$0.5396
-0.35%1D
DRIFT Live Price Data & Information

Drift Protocol (DRIFT) is currently trading at 0.5394 USD with a market cap of 187.35M USD. DRIFT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Drift Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 629.83K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.35%
Drift Protocol 24-hour price change
347.33M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DRIFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

DRIFT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Drift Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001895-0.35%
30 Days$ +0.1631+43.34%
60 Days$ -0.0578-9.68%
90 Days$ -0.0784-12.70%
Drift Protocol Price Change Today

Today, DRIFT recorded a change of $ -0.001895 (-0.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Drift Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1631 (+43.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Drift Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DRIFT saw a change of $ -0.0578 (-9.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Drift Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0784 (-12.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DRIFT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Drift Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.5339
$ 0.569
$ 2.646
-0.30%

-0.35%

-8.08%

DRIFT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 187.35M
$ 187.35M$ 187.35M

$ 629.83K
$ 629.83K$ 629.83K

347.33M
347.33M 347.33M

What is Drift Protocol (DRIFT)

Drift is the #1 open-sourced perpetual futures platform built on Solana. Drift is the most feature-complete decentralized exchange, including spot, perpetuals and swaps.

Drift Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DRIFT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Drift Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Drift Protocol buying experience smooth and informed.

Drift Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Drift Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DRIFT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Drift Protocol price prediction page.

Drift Protocol Price History

Tracing DRIFT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DRIFT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Drift Protocol price history page.

Drift Protocol (DRIFT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Drift Protocol (DRIFT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DRIFT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Drift Protocol (DRIFT)

You can easily purchase Drift Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

Drift Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Drift Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Drift Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Drift Protocol

